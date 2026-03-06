Women-Led Organizations Unite to Activate Women's Financial Power Through National Campaign

Invest for Better launches a first-of-its-kind effort to imagine and begin building our sheconomy.

OAKLAND, Calif., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Invest for Better announced the launch of a national campaign to imagine and begin building our sheconomy, an economy shaped by women's full participation, power, and financial influence.

Launching just ahead of International Women's Day, the campaign brings together hundreds of women-led organizations, including Ellevest, Financial Influencers Network, and HerMoney in a coordinated effort to move beyond conversation and into action.

It begins with a question: what if women had been equal participants in the economy for the past 100 years?

The answers point to a world that looks fundamentally different. The purpose of this campaign is to change what happens next.

Today, women control trillions in assets, yet most financial conversations still stop at the basics: how to budget, save, and start investing. What's largely missing is the next layer: where that money sits, what it funds, and the influence it holds.

This campaign opens that conversation and turns it into action.

Through a 14-week challenge, women are invited to take a closer look at their money and make intentional shifts in how it is held, invested, and used, alongside thousands of others doing the same.

"When women begin to engage with their money this way, everything changes," said Janine Firpo, Co-Founder of Invest for Better. "Individually, it builds clarity and confidence. Collectively, it starts to shape what gets funded and what doesn't."

The urgency is real. The World Economic Forum estimates that economic equality is still more than a century away. This campaign offers a different path forward, one that starts now.

When enough women begin making these shifts together, the impact becomes visible: more women-funded companies; more capital flowing to community and climate solutions; a different future shaped by where money moves.

At its core, this moment is about women coming together not just to grow wealth, but to understand it, influence it, and use it with intention.

Women can learn more and join the 14-week challenge at oursheconomy.org.

About Invest for Better

Invest for Better is a nonprofit helping women step into their full financial power. Through education, small-group learning, and a national community, IFB supports women in moving beyond the basics to understand where their money lives, what it funds, and the influence it holds, so they can grow wealth and shape a more just and sustainable future.

