"Women of a Certain Age" are Invited to Embrace Their Feminine Essence, Aging and Spirituality in New Poetry Collection

"Many women feel a sense of trepidation and worry as they look ahead into the third phase of life," Kusch-Lango said. "I want to inspire and encourage women of a certain age to claim their power, revel in their accomplishments, love their bodies and honor their unique journey and story."

With decades of experience working with women in yoga, mindfulness, coaching and astrology, Kusch-Lango offers unique insights into the complexities and longings of women's lives. Through her poetry, she empowers women worldwide to redefine menopause and post-menopause, providing encouragement, validation and a vibrant path to authenticity, acceptance and growth.

Rewriting the generally negative narrative around women's aging, Kusch-Lango hopes to empower women to instead embrace this transformative phase of their lives unapologetically and with gusto and curiosity. In her own words, she invites women to "enter radiant cronehood as a queen, not for what you were, but for what you have become."

"Poems for Women of a Certain Age: A Poetry Collection"

By Felicitas Kusch-Lango

ISBN: 9798765253533 (softcover); 9798765253526 (hardcover); 9798765253519 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Felicitas Kusch-Lango is an advocate for wise, wild and soulful aging, feminine wisdom, women's rights and conscious dying. She is a wife, mother, animal lover and poet. Raised in Rome, she studied anthropology, worked as a television producer and journalist living across multiple continents before opening and running a Yoga and Healing Arts Studio for 20 years in Western New York. She is now based in Central Mexico, where she continues to work as a coach, astrologer and mindfulness teacher. To learn more, please visit http://www.sacredwellnessgrove.com.

