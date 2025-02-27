Women of Global Change Atlanta: Empowering Women, Transforming Communities, and Making a Difference

Women in Global Change isn't just a charity; it's a movement where we empower each other to step into leadership, create connections, and truly make a difference in the world." – Carole Cheatam, President, WGC Atlanta Chapter Post this

The chapter's recent activities have included collaborating with Covenant House, a shelter for homeless teens, where the chapter donated pairs of shoes to young individuals in need. This initiative is part of a larger, ongoing donation campaign that highlights the power of community and the difference that even small acts of kindness can make. The donation of shoes, many of which were provided by the renowned Air Jordan brand, is one of several ongoing efforts led by the Atlanta chapter to support underserved communities. The shoes, wrapped in beautiful, branded packaging, are not just a symbol of giving—they're a testament to the dignity and respect that WGC brings to every project.

"This is what Women of Global Change is all about," said Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, Founder and CEO of Women of Global Change. "We're a community of women who serve, not because it's easy, but because it's necessary. We believe in creating spaces where women can come together to support each other, learn from each other, and lift each other up. Carole and her team in Atlanta have shown exactly what it means to lead with heart, and we are so proud of the work being done in that chapter."

But it's not just about giving back—WGC Atlanta is also dedicated to personal empowerment and business development. The chapter hosts networking events, educational seminars, and workshops designed to empower women in all areas of their lives. From financial literacy to career advancement, WGC is equipping women to step confidently into leadership positions and make lasting impacts within their professional and personal communities.

WGC Atlanta isn't just about supporting the community; it's also about creating a space where women can grow, learn, and lead. The chapter invites women of all backgrounds to join and take part in its exciting initiatives. Whether you're looking to make a difference in the community, enhance your personal development, or meet like-minded women, there's a place for you at WGC Atlanta.

"Joining WGC is like joining a sisterhood where you can truly make an impact," Carole added. "We need women who are ready to take action, to roll up their sleeves and get involved. We want people who understand that small changes in one person's life can ripple out and affect entire communities."

Women interested in joining the Women of Global Change Atlanta chapter can connect through the organization's website, where they will find information about upcoming events, volunteer opportunities, and membership benefits. Whether you want to contribute to a service project, learn about leadership, or connect with powerful women in business and beyond, WGC is the place to start. The Atlanta chapter offers free membership to women interested in joining a dynamic, service-oriented community. This initiative ensures that women from all backgrounds can participate in WGC's programs and activities, fostering personal growth and community engagement without financial barriers.

Celebrities like NeNe Leakes, known for her philanthropic work supporting the Atlanta Mission, which aids homeless individuals, and CeeLo Green, who has worked with organizations focused on youth empowerment, also contribute to similar causes within the Atlanta area. These figures play a significant role in highlighting and supporting community initiatives, creating a united front for positive change. Through collaborations, WGC aligns with others working towards similar goals, fostering a greater collective impact for those in need.

Women of Global Change is a global, women-driven, nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women to become leaders and change-makers in their communities and beyond. Founded by Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, WGC has built a powerful community of women who give back, connect, and inspire. WGC operates chapters across the United States and internationally, supporting various projects in education, health, women's rights, and community development. With a focus on creating a more just and inclusive world, WGC is committed to using its collective voice and resources to uplift women everywhere.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Frederick, JD, Women Of Global Change, 1-949-273-8788, [email protected], www.womenofglobalchange.com

Carole Cheatam, Women of Global Change, 1-949-273-8788, [email protected], www.womenofglobalchange.com/atlanta

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Women Of Global Change