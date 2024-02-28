Women of Global Change Founders to Visit Malaysia and Philippines Chapters in Empowerment and Sustainability Mission

"This visit symbolizes our unwavering support for women entrepreneurs in Malaysia. We believe in equipping them with the tools they need to succeed both in business and in their personal lives," Anne Tham, Malaysia WGC Chapter President. Post this

The journey will continue to the Philippines, where Dr. Hunt and Ms. White will participate in the LUV (Light Up Villages) project. This initiative is close to the heart of WGC's mission, bringing solar power to homes in rural villages and illuminating the path to sustainable living. "The LUV project is a beacon of hope for many families. It's more than just providing light; it's about empowering communities to thrive," shared Kathleen Ilagen, President of the Philippines WGC Chapter.

Crystal White, WGC Global President, expressed her excitement about the trip, stating, "Our visits to Malaysia and the Philippines are pivotal moments for WGC. They allow us to connect directly with the communities we serve and witness firsthand the impact of our collective efforts."

Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, the visionary behind WGC, added, "Since its inception, WGC has been driven by a mission to create positive change worldwide. These visits are a testament to the progress we've made and the lives we've touched. It's a reminder that together, we can overcome any challenge."

The Women of Global Change is an international award-winning organization that has received five Presidential Service Awards for its collaborative help with other organizations nationally and internationally. Through its work, WGC continues to be a leading force in global business, camaraderie, and service, impacting social change and fostering a network of leaders and entrepreneurs committed to making a difference in the world.

