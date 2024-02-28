Women of Global Change Founders to Visit Malaysia and Philippines Chapters in Empowerment and Sustainability Mission

Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, Founder of the Women of Global Change (WGC), and Crystal White, WGC Global President, will visit the organization's chapters in Malaysia and the Philippines to support women entrepreneurs and sustainable development initiatives. In Malaysia, they will aid women entrepreneurs by providing appliances to balance family and work life. In the Philippines, they will participate in the LUV project, which aims to bring solar power to rural villages. The visits underscore WGC's commitment to empowering communities and fostering entrepreneurship. The organization, known for receiving five Presidential Service Awards, continues its mission of global social change and impact.
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an inspiring display of global solidarity and support, Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, Founder of the Women of Global Change (WGC), and Crystal White, WGC Global President, are set to embark on a significant journey to the Malaysia and Philippines chapters of the organization. This visit underscores WGC's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and sustainable development across the globe.
In Malaysia, the focus is to meet with women entrepreneurs. The chapter has been providing appliances to families in an aim to create a harmonious balance between family life and entrepreneurial ventures, thereby enhancing productivity and quality of life. "This visit symbolizes our unwavering support for women entrepreneurs in Malaysia. We believe in equipping them with the tools they need to succeed both in business and in their personal lives," stated Anne Tham, President of the Malaysia WGC Chapter.
The journey will continue to the Philippines, where Dr. Hunt and Ms. White will participate in the LUV (Light Up Villages) project. This initiative is close to the heart of WGC's mission, bringing solar power to homes in rural villages and illuminating the path to sustainable living. "The LUV project is a beacon of hope for many families. It's more than just providing light; it's about empowering communities to thrive," shared Kathleen Ilagen, President of the Philippines WGC Chapter.
Crystal White, WGC Global President, expressed her excitement about the trip, stating, "Our visits to Malaysia and the Philippines are pivotal moments for WGC. They allow us to connect directly with the communities we serve and witness firsthand the impact of our collective efforts."
Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, the visionary behind WGC, added, "Since its inception, WGC has been driven by a mission to create positive change worldwide. These visits are a testament to the progress we've made and the lives we've touched. It's a reminder that together, we can overcome any challenge."
The Women of Global Change is an international award-winning organization that has received five Presidential Service Awards for its collaborative help with other organizations nationally and internationally. Through its work, WGC continues to be a leading force in global business, camaraderie, and service, impacting social change and fostering a network of leaders and entrepreneurs committed to making a difference in the world.
For more information on the Women of Global Change and its initiatives, visit here.
Media Contact
Elizabeth Frederick, JD, Women of Global Change, 1-949-273-8788, [email protected], www.womenofglobalchange.com
SOURCE Women of Global Change
Share this article