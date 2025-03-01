Women of Global Change: From Shoes to Scholarships, How Our Global Chapters Are Empowering Communities and Changing Lives

"Together, we can create a world where every woman, every child, and every family has the chance to thrive. This is about more than charity—it's about empowering communities to transform their futures." – Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, Founder of Women of Global Change Post this

"At Women of Global Change, we don't just make a difference—we create a movement," says Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, Founder of Women of Global Change. "I am incredibly proud of the work our chapters are doing, whether it's providing shoes to children in Las Vegas, giving school clothing and scholarships in Uganda, or supporting education initiatives in Malaysia. Together, we are changing the world."

Shoes That Walk Toward Change: A Symbol of Hope

WGC's "Ship the Shoes" initiative has been one of the most impactful projects undertaken by the organization. In Southern California, Richard Keller, CEO of Autoparts.com, generously donated over $100,000 worth of shoes, which were distributed to communities across the United States. The Southern California chapter has worked tirelessly to ensure these shoes reach those who need them most—children, young adults, and families facing economic hardship.

In Las Vegas, Tiffany Ward, President of the chapter, highlighted the powerful impact of these donations. "A pair of shoes is so much more than just footwear—it's a symbol of care, support, and the opportunity to walk with confidence," says Ward. "Through these shoes, we are helping children and families take steps toward a brighter future."

Meanwhile, Dr. Shellie Hunt emphasized the broader importance of the initiative, stating, "Every pair of shoes we deliver is a reminder that we see you, we hear you, and we want to help you succeed. These shoes may seem simple, but for the people who receive them, they represent dignity, pride, and the chance for a better tomorrow."

From Bedding to Fashion

The Women of Global Change Las Vegas chapter continues to be at the forefront of making a tangible impact in the community. Previously, they collaborated with Heavenly Beds to provide new beds for over 20 children, ensuring that these young lives could rest comfortably and have a better night's sleep, laying the foundation for brighter futures. This is just one example of how WGC Las Vegas continues to support vulnerable children and families.

In celebration of Women's Month, the chapter is hosting a Fashion Show for Charity on March 5th, 2025, where the community will come together to celebrate inspiring women, showcase empowering fashion, and raise funds for WGC's educational initiatives. This exciting event is not only a celebration of women's strength and resilience, but it will also help fund sustainable projects that provide resources and support to families and women globally.

Empowering Education Across the Globe

Education remains at the heart of WGC's mission. In Uganda, Becky Nakiwanuka, President of the Uganda chapter, has been instrumental in providing clothing and shoes to schoolchildren in rural areas, ensuring they can attend school with confidence. With the generous donation of shoes from Autoparts.com, children in the states and around the world now have the foundation they need to attend school without the worry of walking barefoot.

"These donations are more than just practical items—they are the stepping stones to breaking the cycle of poverty," says Nakiwanuka. "We are empowering these children with the belief that they are worthy of an education, worthy of a future. We are changing lives with every pair of shoes."

In the Philippines, Joybelle Portabes leads the chapter in providing educational support to underserved communities, particularly in remote villages. By providing essential resources like school supplies, clothing, and solar-powered solutions, WGC Philippines is paving the way for a brighter future for local children. WGC has started working with the government to bring in teachers to rural communities for programs alongside the WGC solar initiatives.

Fostering Leadership and Growth

In Malaysia, Anne Tham and her team are creating opportunities for education, women's empowerment, and sustainability. By focusing on helping women's hospitals and providing educational opportunities to young women, the Malaysia chapter is creating long-term, sustainable growth that benefits entire communities.

"The future belongs to those who are prepared for it, and through our educational initiatives, we are preparing these children and young women to take on the world with confidence and determination," says Tham. "Our work is about creating lasting, sustainable change—teaching them how to build a future they can be proud of."

Atlanta, Seattle, and Vancouver: Local Impact, Global Reach

The Atlanta chapter, under the leadership of Carole Cheatam, has focused on youth empowerment, partnering with local shelters and organizations to provide resources for young people. In Seattle, Sandy Dupleich has worked tirelessly on projects to fight against homelessness, participating in community events and educational seminars that empower women and foster leadership. In Vancouver, Inthrini Arul and her team have organized motorcades, fundraising events, and toy drives, all while celebrating local leaders and empowering community members.

"The work we do goes beyond just giving—it's about building relationships, fostering leadership, and ensuring that these communities have the resources they need to thrive," says Arul. "WGC is about creating lasting change through collaboration, and together, we are making an impact in Vancouver and around the world."

As Women of Global Change continues to expand its impact, we are actively seeking collaboration with influential figures and organizations committed to making a difference. People like Rihanna, Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Salma Hayek Pinault would be amazing collaborators with their proven track records in supporting global education, humanitarian aid, environmental conservation, and gender equality. We invite these change-makers and others like them to join forces with WGC in driving forward initiatives that can create lasting social and environmental transformation. By collaborating with such powerful voices, we can amplify our efforts and work together to provide resources, hope, and opportunities to communities worldwide. Whether through funding, advocacy, or shared resources, we believe that partnerships with individuals and organizations like these are key to achieving our mission of empowering women and transforming lives across the globe.

Join the Movement: Free Membership for All

WGC's commitment to creating change has always been fueled by the generosity of individuals who believe in the power of collective action. Now, WGC is opening its doors to free membership, inviting anyone with a passion for making a difference to become part of this global community.

"With free membership, we're giving everyone the opportunity to be part of something larger than themselves," says Dr. Hunt.

"Whether you're passionate about education, healthcare, or community development, there's a place for you at WGC. Together, we will continue to drive social change and empower individuals to lead with purpose."

WGC members gain access to a wealth of opportunities, including networking, exclusive events, and hands-on involvement in projects that make a real difference. Members are invited to participate in local and global initiatives, from supporting youth programs in Atlanta to helping provide shoes for children in Las Vegas. Through these initiatives, WGC creates a sense of community where individuals are empowered to contribute, learn, and grow.

A Future Built on Compassion and Change

The work of WGC chapters across the globe has already touched thousands of lives, and the movement is only growing. From providing shoes to children in need, to ensuring access to education and leadership development, WGC is creating lasting change that will ripple across generations. With the support of new members and passionate individuals, the organization is set to make an even greater impact in the years to come.

"Together, we can create a world where every child, every woman, every family has the opportunity to thrive," says Dr. Hunt.

"Join us in this journey of empowerment and change. Together, we are stronger, and together, we can make a difference."

For more information on how to join WGC, support local and global initiatives, or become a member, visit http://www.womenofglobalchange.com.

About Women of Global Change:

Women of Global Change (WGC) is an award-winning international organization dedicated to creating positive, sustainable change through advocacy, education, and humanitarian work. With chapters across the globe, WGC empowers individuals, connects communities, and leads initiatives that foster social justice, gender equality, and education. Through heart-centered collaboration and a commitment to service, WGC continues to create lasting change for women, children, and families around the world.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Frederick, JD, Women of Global Change, 1-949-273-8788, [email protected], Women of Global Change

