Women of Global Change Honors Black History Month with a Reflection on African Americans and the Arts

"The fabric of our future is woven with the diverse threads of our past. Recognizing and celebrating the invaluable contributions of African Americans in the arts is not just about honoring history; it's about inspiring our collective future." - Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt Post this

WGC notes that there is a historical oversight of African American achievements and advocates for a more inclusive recognition that extends beyond a single month. "America has failed to acknowledge the African American experience and the role that African Americans have played in this country for far too long," Crystal White states. She emphasizes the importance of celebrating these contributions year-round, advocating for a future where equality and opportunity are not bounded by race, color, culture, gender, or economic status.

Echoing the sentiments of inclusivity and recognition, WGC Founder Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt adds, "The fabric of our future is woven with the diverse threads of our past. Recognizing and celebrating the invaluable contributions of African Americans in the arts is not just about honoring history; it's about inspiring our collective future." Dr. Hunt's leadership in WGC has guided the organization to receive 5 Presidential Service Awards, underscoring its commitment to service and impactful collaboration on a national and international scale.

Echoing the words of writer, professor, and civil rights activist Audre Lorde, White reminds us, "It is not our differences that divide us. It is our inability to recognize, accept, and celebrate those differences." This sentiment lays the groundwork for WGC's commitment to fostering an environment of inclusivity, recognition, and celebration of diversity.

As Black History Month draws to a close, Women of Global Change remains dedicated to reflecting on the past and working towards a more equitable future. The organization calls on its members and the wider community to join in this reflection and action, continuing the journey towards justice and equality for all.

Women of Global Change is an international network committed to positive social impact through global business, camaraderie, and service. WGC actively participates in humanitarian projects and educational platforms, striving for a world where diversity is celebrated, and every individual has the opportunity to thrive.

For more information about Women of Global Change and their initiatives, please visit.

About Women of Global Change:

Women of Global Change is an international organization that brings together leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries in service of positive global change. Through collaborative projects and educational efforts, WGC members contribute to social justice, empowerment, and sustainable development around the world.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Frederick, JD, Women of Global Change, 1-949-273-8788, [email protected], www.womenofglobalchange.com

Twitter

SOURCE Women of Global Change