Women of Global Change Las Vegas Chapter Hosts International Women's Day Fashion Show

"This event is a true reflection of what Women of Global Change stands for – empowerment, collaboration, and impact," said Tiffany Ward, Chapter President of WGC Las Vegas. "We are excited to bring together such a vibrant community of women, each with their unique story of strength, courage, and resilience. This is more than just a fashion show; it's a celebration of the transformative power of women and the positive impact we can make when we come together."

The event will also provide a valuable opportunity for networking and supporting a cause that is close to the heart of the organization. Donations go towards the WGC's Las Vegas heart-centered mission that aims to support families and women globally, providing resources for sustainable projects that foster positive social change.

Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, Founder of Women of Global Change, emphasized the significance of the event and its mission. "At Women of Global Change, we are committed to creating long-lasting, positive social impact through collaborations with other nonprofits. This event is not just about celebrating fashion, but about supporting our vision of building stronger, more empowered communities around the world," said Dr. Hunt. "It is through events like these that we are able to fund initiatives that provide families and women with the tools they need to thrive."

This year's event will also feature a special donation from the CEO of Autoparts.com, Richard Keller, who donated shoes to be showcased at the fashion show and sent to other chapters and organizations worldwide. These shoes will not only be part of the glamorous runway display but will also be donated to young adults in the Las Vegas community. This thoughtful contribution is part of a broader initiative to support the well-being of local youth and provide them with resources to succeed.

As an internationally recognized nonprofit organization, Women of Global Change has made a tremendous impact on communities globally through innovative, sustainable projects. With multiple Presidential Service Awards and numerous other accolades, WGC's work continues to inspire positive change and uplift communities worldwide.

Your ticket purchase not only provides access to an exciting evening but also helps fund Women of Global Change's continued efforts to promote education, sustainability, and empowerment for families and women.

Don't miss out on this inspiring event! Get your tickets today and be a part of something truly transformative. Check it out on the WGC Las Vegas Chapter Webpage.

The Women of Global Change Las Vegas Chapter's International Women's Day Charity Fashion Show is also made possible by the generous support of several incredible sponsors. Lucihub, The Salt Room, R&R Foundation, Anne Fontaine, ANDWHAT, The Tea Terrace, Catherine Trikiti, and Pure Image Salon have all come together to make this event a success. In addition, the fashion show is proudly sponsored by Illumino, Maja Vukic Design, Katarzyna Koczy, and the talented team at SP LIV. These sponsors embody the spirit of collaboration and empowerment, and their commitment to supporting positive change in the community is truly inspiring.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Frederick, JD, Women of Global Change, 1-949-273-8788, [email protected], www.womenofglobalchange.com

Tiffany Ward, Women of Global Change, 1-949-273-8788, [email protected], https://womenofglobalchange.com/las-vegas/

