Women of Global Change Las Vegas Chapter Launches Anti-Recidivism Project in Honor of Women's History Month

The Women of Global Change Las Vegas Chapter has announced the Anti-Recidivism Project, aimed at supporting the reintegration of young incarcerated males in Clark County by collecting donations of clothing, shoes, and hygiene products. This initiative, highlighted during Women's History Month, emphasizes the significant support role women play in the rehabilitation process. Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, the founder, along with Global President Crystal White and Las Vegas Chapter President Heather Rise, have expressed their enthusiasm and commitment to this cause. The project not only seeks to provide immediate aid but also to deliver a message of hope and a chance for a new beginning to the beneficiaries.
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a significant move to support youth reintegration, the Women of Global Change Las Vegas Chapter has proudly announced its innovative Anti-Recidivism Project. This initiative seeks to gather donations of male clothing, shoes, hygiene products, and more to assist young males aged 8 to 18 who are currently incarcerated in Clark County. The aim is to prepare care packages that will aid these individuals in their journey back into society, emphasizing the role of community support in successful reintegration.
Highlighting the essence of Women's History Month, this project shines a light on the enduring support women have provided to inmates, advocating for a system that champions rehabilitation and hope. The Women of Global Change has always been at the forefront of initiating projects that have a profound impact on communities, both locally and globally.
Heather Rise, the Las Vegas Chapter President, passionately stated, "Our Anti-Recidivism Project is more than just a donation drive; it is a lifeline to those who are often forgotten. By contributing, we are not only offering practical aid but also a message of hope and a chance for a fresh start."
In a show of solidarity and leadership, Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, Founder of The Women of Global Change, will be present at the kickoff event, scheduled for March 1st, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm PST. Her presence underscores the importance of this initiative and the organization's commitment to making a tangible difference.
Dr. Hunt shared her thoughts on the project, "Being part of someone's journey towards a positive future is at the heart of what we do at Women of Global Change. This project in Las Vegas is a testament to our belief in action, compassion, and community. I am thrilled to be part of this event and to witness the powerful impact of our collective efforts."
Crystal White, Global President of The Women of Global Change, also echoed the sentiment of unity and purpose: "Our Las Vegas chapter's initiative is a reflection of our global mission to create meaningful change. Together, we are not just changing lives; we are transforming futures."
The Women of Global Change is an internationally recognized organization, celebrated for its extensive collaborative efforts and recipient of 5 Presidential Service Awards. By embracing the principles of service, community, and global improvement, WGC remains a beacon of hope and change.
To support the Anti-Recidivism Project or to learn more about how you can make a difference, please visit. Admission is free. Your participation is crucial in bringing light to the lives of these young individuals. Let's unite to offer more than just care packages; let's offer a path to a brighter future.
About The Women of Global Change:
The Women of Global Change is a prestigious global organization dedicated to creating positive change across communities worldwide. Through collaborative efforts with other entities and a deep commitment to service, WGC strives to bring about significant improvements in education, healthcare, and economic empowerment, embodying the spirit of global betterment and unity.
