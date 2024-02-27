Women of Global Change Las Vegas Chapter Launches Anti-Recidivism Project in Honor of Women's History Month

"Our Anti-Recidivism Project is more than just a donation drive; it is a lifeline to those who are often forgotten. By contributing, we are not only offering practical aid but also a message of hope and a chance for a fresh start." Heather Rise, Las Vegas WGC Chapter President Post this

Heather Rise, the Las Vegas Chapter President, passionately stated, "Our Anti-Recidivism Project is more than just a donation drive; it is a lifeline to those who are often forgotten. By contributing, we are not only offering practical aid but also a message of hope and a chance for a fresh start."

In a show of solidarity and leadership, Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, Founder of The Women of Global Change, will be present at the kickoff event, scheduled for March 1st, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm PST. Her presence underscores the importance of this initiative and the organization's commitment to making a tangible difference.

Dr. Hunt shared her thoughts on the project, "Being part of someone's journey towards a positive future is at the heart of what we do at Women of Global Change. This project in Las Vegas is a testament to our belief in action, compassion, and community. I am thrilled to be part of this event and to witness the powerful impact of our collective efforts."

Crystal White, Global President of The Women of Global Change, also echoed the sentiment of unity and purpose: "Our Las Vegas chapter's initiative is a reflection of our global mission to create meaningful change. Together, we are not just changing lives; we are transforming futures."

The Women of Global Change is an internationally recognized organization, celebrated for its extensive collaborative efforts and recipient of 5 Presidential Service Awards. By embracing the principles of service, community, and global improvement, WGC remains a beacon of hope and change.

To support the Anti-Recidivism Project or to learn more about how you can make a difference, please visit. Admission is free. Your participation is crucial in bringing light to the lives of these young individuals. Let's unite to offer more than just care packages; let's offer a path to a brighter future.

About The Women of Global Change:

The Women of Global Change is a prestigious global organization dedicated to creating positive change across communities worldwide. Through collaborative efforts with other entities and a deep commitment to service, WGC strives to bring about significant improvements in education, healthcare, and economic empowerment, embodying the spirit of global betterment and unity.

Elizabeth Frederick, JD, Women of Global Change, 1-949-273-8788, [email protected], www.womenofglobalchange.com

