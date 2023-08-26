Women of Global Change Las Vegas Presents the Illuminate Expo Coming September 22-24th

WGC truly believes that true happiness and fulfillment come from serving others and investing our energy into causes greater than ourselves."- Crystal White Tweet this

As stated by Crystal White, "As global service leaders and changemakers, WGC is honored to collaborate with Shero Foundation and it's partner, to provide services that will make life a little more comfortable for children while in transition. WGC truly believes that true happiness and fulfillment comes from giving service to others and investing our energy into causes greater than ourselves."

On Saturday, Sept 23rd this full-day expo features local businesses, artists, nonprofits, and community organizations. Networking, shopping, fun raffles for the whole family, and in addition, WGC will also be recognizing and celebrating outstanding community contributors and will be presenting the coveted Illuminate Star Awards.

Qualifying nonprofits have the chance to enter for a cash prize, plus be featured in the esteemed WGC Service Impact Report Magazine, and a Collaborative Meeting with the visionary Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt herself. The second and third-prize winners will also be celebrated with valuable rewards and recognition.

In addition, on day 3, Sunday, September 24th, there is a social Impact Service Project in support of B.E. A. S.H.E.R.O. The B.E. A S.H.E.R.O. Foundation is a remarkable organization dedicated to supporting trafficking victims and their families. Founder of the B.E. A S.H.E.R.O. Foundation, Kimberly Miles, expressed her excitement about the collaboration: "The B.E. A S.H.E.R.O. Foundation is excited to work together with The Women of Global Change to transform a space in our transitional housing to be used for youth empowerment for trafficking victims and their families to heal and recover as part of the SHERO Sanctuary program." The SHERO Sanctuary program is a beacon of hope for trafficking survivors, aiming to provide a safe and nurturing environment for their healing journey.

Women of Global Change is a 3x multiple White House Service Award-recognized international organization known for its services for education, sustainability and social impact around the world. The WGC commitment to fostering collaboration, growth, and change has propelled the Women of Global Change to the forefront leading generational legacy, collaboration networks and transformative initiatives for businesses, individuals and communities.

Dame Shellie Hunt, the founder of WGC remarked, "The Illuminate Expo is more than an event; it's a gathering of the community committed to creating a better world. When we unite with a shared purpose we can create things bigger than we ever could alone for positive progress and change ourselves, our businesses and the world."

Women of Global Change Las Vegas has served the local community in many missions and collaborations. To name only a few: Dress for Success, Embracing Project, Child Haven, the Las Vegas Children Cancer Foundation Center along with Britany Spears, and many others including local schools, safe houses and too many to list. The WGC Las Vegas Chapter is an incredible community and network.

