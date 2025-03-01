Women of Global Change Malaysia: Pioneering Education, Health, and Empowerment for a Brighter Future

"Our efforts in various sectors, particularly through educational reforms and community health programs, are having a direct, lasting impact on thousands of lives. This is just the beginning of what we can achieve together." – Anne Tham, President of Women of Global Change Malaysia Post this

Education is a cornerstone of WGC Malaysia's mission. Anne Tham and her team have been instrumental in implementing innovative teaching methods that focus on developing creativity, confidence, and entrepreneurial skills among students. Through the ACE EdVenture programme, they have impacted close to 20,000 students, preparing them for the challenges of the 21st century. Women of Global Change is proud to have her as such an active Chapter President and community leader.

WGC Malaysia has taken on initiatives to help create better learning environments. Their collaborations and programs have already shown promise, with more children gaining access to quality education and adult learners benefiting from educational programs designed to increase innovation and sustainability.

The education system in Malaysia is divided into five stages: preschool education, primary education, secondary education, post-secondary education, and tertiary education. The country has achieved commendable literacy rates, with 94.64% of Malaysian adults being literate, according to a recent UNESCO report. WGC creating programs to help students be innovative while promoting sustainable projects continues to evolve in a system that aims to help children and families.

WGC Malaysia is also dedicated to improving healthcare access in underserved communities. In collaboration with local hospitals, they have delivered blessing bags to women's cancer centers, providing essential support to patients and raising awareness about women's health issues.

Malaysia operates an efficient and widespread two-tier healthcare system, consisting of a universal healthcare system and a co-existing private healthcare system. The Ministry of Health is the main provider of healthcare services to the country's population. Malaysia's healthcare system is considered to be among the most developed in Asia, contributing to its thriving medical tourism industry. In 2021, health expenditure reached around 4.38% of the GDP.

Despite these advancements, challenges remain, including lengthy wait times, staffing shortages, and the high cost of treatment.

In Malaysia, influential figures such as Yuna, Michelle Yeoh, and Siti Nurhaliza have been instrumental in advocating for women's rights and community development. Yuna, an international singer-songwriter, uses her platform to empower women and promote cultural diversity. Michelle Yeoh, an acclaimed actress, has been recognized for her humanitarian work and advocacy for women's empowerment. Siti Nurhaliza, a renowned singer, actively supports various charitable causes, including those focused on women's health and education.

Their philanthropic efforts align with the work being done by the Women of Global Change Malaysia chapter, which focuses on women's empowerment, education, and community development. WGC Malaysia is able to amplify its impact, creating a united front that strengthens the community and works toward lasting transformation for those in need when bringing people together.

WGC Malaysia is excited to offer free membership to all women who want to be a part of this powerful movement. The chapter believes that access to leadership development, community service opportunities, and personal growth should be available to every woman, regardless of financial background. This initiative ensures that anyone who shares the vision of empowerment and service can get involved without barriers. Please go to their website to learn more.

Furthermore, Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, the founder of WGC, has announced plans to visit Malaysia again. Her visit will serve as an opportunity to deepen relationships with local partners, engage with the community, and continue supporting the work of WGC Malaysia. Dr. Hunt's presence will further solidify the chapter's efforts and provide invaluable inspiration for ongoing projects and collaborations. "Previously visiting Malaysia and working directly with the WGC Malaysia chapter was an incredibly impactful experience. Seeing the dedication and passion of Anne Tham and her team as they work to empower women and transform communities has been truly inspiring. The work they are doing is a perfect example of how we can make a real difference when we come together with purpose and heart." – Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, Founder and CEO of Women of Global Change

The WGC Malaysia chapter is growing, and new initiatives are always in the works. As WGC continues to expand its presence in Malaysia, the chapter invites women, organizations, and community leaders to join their mission of transformation. Whether through volunteer opportunities, donations, or collaborations, WGC Malaysia offers a powerful platform for anyone looking to contribute to positive change.

"By working together, we can build a future where education, health, and sustainable living are accessible to all," Anne Tham added. "Our work is only just beginning, and we're excited for the future that we can create together."

Women of Global Change (WGC) is a global nonprofit organization focused on empowering women to become leaders and change-makers in their communities. With chapters worldwide, WGC aims to create sustainable change through education, healthcare, women's rights, and community development. Founded by Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, WGC has earned multiple Presidential Service Awards for its outstanding contributions to society, serving millions of families around the world.

Elizabeth Frederick, JD, Women of Global Change, 1-949-273-8788, [email protected], www.womenofglobalchange.com

Anne Tham, Women of Global Change, 1-949-273-8788, [email protected], www.womenofglobalchange.com/malaysia/

