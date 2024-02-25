Women of Global Change Philippine Chapter Illuminates Lives with Project LUV

"The Women of Global Change are committed to making a difference in the world through actions that not only illuminate homes but also ignite the spirit of community and sustainability. Project LUV exemplifies our mission of service, camaraderie, and global impact." Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt Post this

The success of Project LUV's distribution event was complemented by a Circular Economy Workshop, aimed at educating and empowering the local community on sustainable practices and the importance of renewable energy sources. This workshop highlighted the practical aspects of sustainability and how communities can adopt these practices for a better future.

This landmark project was made possible through the strong support of the Local Government of Baguio City, with special thanks to Vice Mayor Faustino Olawan, the Office of the City Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR), and the generous contributions from ONJON IVADOY ASSOCIATION, INC. Their collaboration was instrumental in the project's triumph, demonstrating the power of community and shared goals.

Philippines Chapter President Kathleen Ilagan expressed her enthusiasm for the project's success, stating, "Project LUV is more than just a mission to provide light; it's a beacon of hope and empowerment for our communities. Through the collaboration and support of the community and volunteers, we are lighting up lives and leading the way to a sustainable and empowered future."

WGC Founder Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt shared her vision for the initiative, "The Women of Global Change are committed to making a difference in the world through actions that not only illuminate homes but also ignite the spirit of community and sustainability. Project LUV exemplifies our mission of service, camaraderie, and global impact."

The Women of Global Change operates on the principles of global business, camaraderie, and service, actively engaging in social impact projects, educational platforms, and humanitarian efforts worldwide. Project LUV stands as a testament to WGC's commitment to making a difference, showcasing how leadership, collaboration, and a focus on sustainability can illuminate the path to empowerment and positive change.

As the WGC Philippine Chapter celebrates this achievement, it also sets the stage for future initiatives aimed at uplifting more communities through sustainable solutions. The success of Project LUV serves as an inspiration and a call to action for all members of the community to join hands in creating a brighter, more sustainable future for all.

About Women of Global Change:

The Women of Global Change is an international network of leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries committed to global business, camaraderie, and service. Through collaborative efforts in educational platforms and humanitarian projects, WGC members actively participate in impactful social change across the globe.

