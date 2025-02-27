Women of Global Change Philippines Chapter: Lighting Up Communities, Educating Families, and Create Sustainability

"Our efforts in remote villages, particularly through solar projects, medical aid, and educational support, are having a direct, lasting impact on thousands of lives. This is just the beginning of what we can achieve together." – Joybelle Portabes, President of Women of Global Change Philippines Post this

Sustainable Solar Projects in Remote Villages

One of the standout initiatives by the WGC Philippines chapter is their sustainable solar project, which took place in several remote villages in the Philippines. In collaboration with Kiwanis International, Rotary International, and the Philippine government, the project provided solar power to areas that previously had no access to electricity. This initiative is a lifeline to communities, offering them a chance to access lighting, powering critical tools, and fostering economic growth in places once deprived of this basic need.

In addition to the solar power, medical supplies, food, and clothing were delivered to over 10,000 people in these remote villages. The WGC Philippines team also brought in doctors to provide much-needed healthcare, while ensuring that essential teaching supplies were made available to local schools.

Educational Support & Teacher Training

Education is a cornerstone of WGC Philippines' mission. Joybelle Portabes and her team worked with the Philippine government to sponsor teachers in rural areas. In a country where illiteracy rates are still a major challenge, WGC has focused on improving educational standards by funding teachers' salaries and building schoolhouses for local children.

In a unique collaboration with the government, WGC Philippines has taken on the responsibility to help increase literacy rates and build better learning environments. This collaboration has already shown promise, with more children gaining access to quality education and adult learners benefiting from educational programs designed to reduce illiteracy.

Community Engagement and Social Impact

WGC Philippines' work is not limited to just education and sustainability. They also strive to create social impact by empowering women and helping them become leaders in their communities. Joybelle Portabes worked closely with the Inner Wheel organization, alongside Miss Philippines, to promote WGC's mission, raise awareness, and bring the community together.

One of the most inspiring aspects of this collaboration is the partnership between WGC and local women who are now working as ambassadors for the organization. Miss Philippines, a member of Inner Wheel, has taken an active role in promoting WGC's goals and hopes to lead an annual fundraising gala in partnership with Joybelle Portabes to further support WGC's mission.

Celebrity Support for Women's Empowerment

In the Philippines, influential figures such as Angel Locsin, Catriona Gray, and Karen Davila have been instrumental in advocating for women's rights and community development. Angel Locsin, known for her humanitarian work, has been recognized as one of Asia's Heroes of Philanthropy by Forbes. Catriona Gray, Miss Universe 2018, actively promotes women's rights and indigenous culture conservation. Karen Davila, an award-winning journalist, was appointed as the first UN Women National Goodwill Ambassador for the Philippines in August 2023.

Their philanthropic efforts align with the work being done by the Women of Global Change Philippines chapter, which focuses on women's empowerment, education, and community development. Through these connections and shared goals, WGC Philippines is able to amplify its impact, creating a united front that strengthens the community and works toward lasting transformation for those in need.

Free Membership and Global Support

WGC Philippines is excited to offer free membership to all women who want to be a part of this powerful movement. The chapter believes that access to leadership development, community service opportunities, and personal growth should be available to every woman, regardless of financial background. This initiative ensures that anyone who shares the vision of empowerment and service can get involved without barriers.

Furthermore, Shellie Hunt, the founder of WGC, has announced that she plans to visit the Philippines in the year ahead. Her visit will serve as an opportunity to deepen relationships with local partners, engage with the community, and continue supporting the work of WGC Philippines. Shellie's presence will further solidify the chapter's efforts and provide invaluable inspiration for ongoing projects and collaborations.

Join Us in Making a Difference

The WGC Philippines chapter is growing, and new initiatives are always in the works. As WGC continues to expand its presence in the Philippines, the chapter invites women, organizations, and community leaders to join their mission of transformation. Whether through volunteer opportunities, donations, or collaborations, WGC Philippines offers a powerful platform for anyone looking to contribute to positive change.

"By working together, we can build a future where education, health, and sustainable living are accessible to all," Joybelle Portabes added. "Our work is only just beginning, and we're excited for the future that we can create together."

About Women of Global Change:

Women of Global Change (WGC) is a global nonprofit organization focused on empowering women to become leaders and change-makers in their communities. With chapters worldwide, WGC aims to create sustainable change through education, healthcare, women's rights, and community development. Founded by Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, WGC has earned multiple Presidential Service Awards for its outstanding contributions to society, serving millions of families around the world.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Frederick, JD, Women of Global Change, 1-949-273-8788, [email protected], www.womenofglobalchange.com

Joybelle Portabes, Women of Global Change, 1-949-273-8788, [email protected], https://womenofglobalchange.com/philippines/

