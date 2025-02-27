Women of Global Change Seattle: Igniting Transformation, Fighting Against Homelessness and Building Stronger Communities

"We are not just women coming together; we are a movement, empowering women and changing lives through collective action." – Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, Founder of Women of Global Change Post this

The Seattle chapter is engaged in impactful projects like the pillow drive, in collaboration with Heavenly Beds, a nonprofit that provides essential items to people in need. With a goal of ensuring no person goes without the basic comforts of life, the chapter is gathering contributions from local businesses and individuals. "It's about more than just giving," says Sandy Dupleich, President of WGC Seattle. "It's about creating a sense of dignity and care for those who need it most. By asking women to help us meet this need, we're not just providing material goods; we are offering comfort, love, and community."

In addition to their work with local nonprofits, WGC Seattle is offering women in the community opportunities for personal and professional growth. The chapter will host upcoming educational seminars and workshops aimed at empowering women with the knowledge and skills to lead in their businesses, careers, and personal lives. Sandy has also secured a venue at the ISQAP Library, which recently reopened, for future events that will bring together women to learn and connect.

"Our mission is to foster an environment where women don't just learn, but they also lead," Sandy added. "The workshops we're planning are more than just skill-building—they're about creating a community of women who rise together and support each other at every step."

While WGC Seattle's focus is on uplifting women, serving the community, and fighting against homelessness, they're also dedicated to collaborating with other organizations and influential local figures who are working to make a difference. From connecting with Youth East Side Services, which provides housing support for teens, to working with the FW Black Collective, an organization focused on empowering Black communities, Sandy and her team are uniting like-minded individuals and groups for broader, more impactful collaborations.

"These collaborations are vital," Dr. Shellie Hunt said. "We are stronger together. By aligning with other local organizations that share our values, we can amplify our efforts and reach even more people who need support. It's about creating a collective of resources, knowledge, and hearts that are working towards the same goal—building a better community."

To further support their initiatives, WGC Seattle is offering free membership to anyone who wish to be a part of the chapter. This initiative ensures that anyone, regardless of financial means, can access WGC's network, educational programs, and community events. "Membership shouldn't be a barrier," Sandy explained. "We want every woman in Seattle to feel welcome to join, grow, and make an impact. Our work is about connecting, supporting, and lifting each other up."

Women of Global Change Seattle Chapter continues to build momentum and make a significant impact across the region. Whether through service projects, educational events, or community partnerships, the chapter invites women of all backgrounds to get involved, contribute, and be part of a movement that is changing lives.

In Seattle, celebrities like Macklemore, known for his advocacy around homelessness and addiction recovery, and Quincy Jones, who has supported various community development and youth empowerment initiatives, play an important role in addressing local social issues. Their philanthropic efforts align with the work being done by the Women of Global Change Seattle chapter, which focuses on homelessness, youth services, and women's wellness. Through these connections and shared goals, WGC Seattle is able to amplify its impact, creating a united front that strengthens the community and works toward lasting transformation for those in need.

Women of Global Change is a world-renowned nonprofit organization that empowers women to become leaders and change-makers in their communities. With a mission to create sustainable change through education, health, women's rights, and community development, WGC has been recognized with multiple Presidential Service Awards for its outstanding contributions to society. Operating chapters globally, WGC focuses on building communities of women who support, empower, and work together to make a difference across the world.

Elizabeth Frederick, JD, Women of Global Change, 1-949-273-8788, [email protected], www.womenofglobalchange.com

Sandy Dupleich, Women of Global Change, 1-949-273-8788, [email protected], www.womenofglobalchange.com/seattle

