Women of Global Change Seattle Washington Chapter Collaborates with Abundance of Hope to Host Middle School Pop-Up Event

Sandy Dupleich, the Seattle WGC Chapter President, expressed her enthusiasm: "This pop-up event embodies the spirit of community and giving. We are thrilled to collaborate with Abundance of Hope and are immensely grateful for the support from The New Knittery. Together, we are making a tangible difference in the lives of our young community members."

Vice President Sapna Sheth added, "Seeing the community come together for such a cause is truly inspiring. It's a reminder that every small act of kindness contributes to a larger wave of positive change. We look forward to creating an event that not only provides necessary items but also instills hope and encouragement."

Highlighting the personal touch to the initiative, WGC Founder Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt shared, "Contributing knitted items from my family is a gesture close to my heart. It's about passing on warmth and care from one family to another. This event is a beautiful reflection of what we stand for at the Women of Global Change."

The Middle School Pop-Up event is more than just a distribution of goods; it's a manifestation of community, care, and support. The collaborative effort between the Women of Global Change Seattle Washington Chapter and Abundance of Hope, with the backing of The New Knittery and numerous volunteers, underscores the power of unity in making a positive impact.

About Women of Global Change:

The Women of Global Change is an international network committed to creating significant impact through business, camaraderie, and service, supporting global and local communities through educational platforms, service initiatives, and humanitarian projects.

About Abundance of Hope:

Abundance of Hope empowers underprivileged youth and families by providing essential resources and support, fostering hope and success for a brighter future.

For more information about the event, how to get involved, or to make a donation,please visit WGC Seattle.

Elizabeth Frederick, JD, Women of Global Change, 1-949-273-8788, [email protected], www.womenofglobalchange.com

