Women of Global Change Seattle Washington Chapter Collaborates with Abundance of Hope to Host Middle School Pop-Up Event

The Women of Global Change Seattle Washington Chapter, in collaboration with Abundance of Hope, is set to host a Middle School Pop-Up event on March 26th at Showalter Middle School in Tukwila, WA. This event will feature the distribution of knitted items from the chapter's winter knitting drive, with a special thank you to The New Knittery for their support. Sandy Dupleich, the chapter's president, and Vice President Sapna Sheth, expressed their enthusiasm and the importance of community support.
SEATTLE, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women of Global Change (WGC) Seattle Washington Chapter is excited to collaborate with Abundance of Hope in hosting a Middle School Pop-Up event. This community gathering is scheduled for Tuesday, March 26th, from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm at Showalter Middle School, located at 4628 S 144th St, Tukwila, WA. 98168.
The event will showcase the distribution of knitted items collected during the WGC Chapter's winter knitting drive. WGC wants to give a special acknowledgment to The New Knittery for their invaluable assistance. These items, along with other essential goods, will be provided to middle school children and their families, reflecting a community's warmth and support.
Sandy Dupleich, the Seattle WGC Chapter President, expressed her enthusiasm: "This pop-up event embodies the spirit of community and giving. We are thrilled to collaborate with Abundance of Hope and are immensely grateful for the support from The New Knittery. Together, we are making a tangible difference in the lives of our young community members."
Vice President Sapna Sheth added, "Seeing the community come together for such a cause is truly inspiring. It's a reminder that every small act of kindness contributes to a larger wave of positive change. We look forward to creating an event that not only provides necessary items but also instills hope and encouragement."
Highlighting the personal touch to the initiative, WGC Founder Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt shared, "Contributing knitted items from my family is a gesture close to my heart. It's about passing on warmth and care from one family to another. This event is a beautiful reflection of what we stand for at the Women of Global Change."
The Middle School Pop-Up event is more than just a distribution of goods; it's a manifestation of community, care, and support. The collaborative effort between the Women of Global Change Seattle Washington Chapter and Abundance of Hope, with the backing of The New Knittery and numerous volunteers, underscores the power of unity in making a positive impact.
About Women of Global Change:
The Women of Global Change is an international network committed to creating significant impact through business, camaraderie, and service, supporting global and local communities through educational platforms, service initiatives, and humanitarian projects.
About Abundance of Hope:
Abundance of Hope empowers underprivileged youth and families by providing essential resources and support, fostering hope and success for a brighter future.
For more information about the event, how to get involved, or to make a donation,please visit WGC Seattle.
Media Contact
Elizabeth Frederick, JD, Women of Global Change, 1-949-273-8788, [email protected], www.womenofglobalchange.com
SOURCE Women of Global Change
Share this article