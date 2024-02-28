Women of Global Change Seeks Inspirational Leaders to Serve as New Chapter Presidents

The Women of Global Change (WGC) is actively seeking dynamic leaders to serve as Chapter Presidents worldwide. With a rich history of impactful community service and five Presidential Service Awards, WGC offers a platform for leaders passionate about making a difference. Founded by Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, WGC chapters globally engage in diverse projects ranging from educational support in Uganda to sustainability efforts in Malaysia, showcasing the organization's commitment to social change. Serving as a WGC Chapter President presents an opportunity to lead meaningful projects, network with global changemakers, and collaborate with organizations to enhance community well-being. WGC encourages motivated individuals who aspire to drive positive change and connect with an empowering network to apply for this transformative role.
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women of Global Change (WGC), an esteemed international network dedicated to fostering positive change through service, leadership, and action, is thrilled to announce a call for new Chapter Presidents globally. Recognized for its impactful contributions and honored with five Presidential Service Awards, WGC invites driven and compassionate leaders to spearhead its expansion and further its mission.
Founded by Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, WGC has cultivated a community of leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries who collaborate to address critical social issues worldwide. Through heart-centered missions, WGC Chapters have delivered transformative projects across education, environmental sustainability, economic empowerment, and social justice.
"Our chapters are the lifeblood of our mission, each reflecting the unique needs and aspirations of its community. We are on the lookout for visionary leaders who are committed to making a significant difference," stated Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt. "This is an invitation to lead with purpose and to be at the forefront of creating sustainable global change."
WGC Chapters have initiated and supported diverse projects, from educational outreach in Uganda and anti-recidivism efforts in Las Vegas to empowerment programs in the Philippines and sustainability ventures in Malaysia, and many more. These initiatives have not only uplifted communities but also fostered valuable collaborations with local entities to magnify their impact.
Becoming a WGC Chapter President offers a multitude of benefits, including the opportunity to:
- Lead impactful projects that resonate with your passions and community needs.
- Network with a global community of leaders, influencers, and changemakers.
- Receive recognition for your contributions to societal change and community improvement.
- Gain access to resources, training, and support from the global WGC network.
- Collaborate with local and international organizations to amplify your impact.
Global President Crystal White emphasized, "Stepping into the role of a WGC Chapter President is a chance to drive change, connect with an empowering network, and leave a lasting legacy. Our collective efforts demonstrate the remarkable achievements possible when we unite under a common goal of bettering the world."
WGC is searching for dynamic, dedicated individuals eager to drive their local chapters and collaborate with others to foster community well-being. Ideal candidates are motivated by a desire to effectuate positive change, equipped with strong leadership capabilities, and aligned with WGC's values of service and social progress.
"This is more than an invitation; it's an opportunity to join a worldwide movement of individuals dedicated to making a meaningful difference. As a WGC Chapter President, you'll not only impact your local community but also contribute to a global vision of a brighter, more equitable future for all," White added.
Interested individuals looking to make a global impact as a WGC Chapter President are encouraged to visit the WGC website to check them out and email their administrative office directly at [email protected]
About Women of Global Change
The Women of Global Change is a premier global network of leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers committed to serving communities and creating a positive global impact. Spanning numerous countries, WGC engages in humanitarian projects, educational initiatives, and collaborative partnerships to promote empowerment, sustainability, and social justice. Honored with five Presidential Service Awards, WGC continues to inspire action and change, celebrating unity and the power of collective efforts.
Media Contact
Elizabeth Frederick, JD, Women of Global Change, 1-949-273-8788, [email protected], www.womenofglobalchange.com
SOURCE Women of Global Change
Share this article