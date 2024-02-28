Women of Global Change Seeks Inspirational Leaders to Serve as New Chapter Presidents

"Our chapters are the lifeblood of our mission, each reflecting the unique needs and aspirations of its community. We are on the lookout for visionary leaders who are committed to making a significant difference," Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt Post this

"Our chapters are the lifeblood of our mission, each reflecting the unique needs and aspirations of its community. We are on the lookout for visionary leaders who are committed to making a significant difference," stated Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt. "This is an invitation to lead with purpose and to be at the forefront of creating sustainable global change."

WGC Chapters have initiated and supported diverse projects, from educational outreach in Uganda and anti-recidivism efforts in Las Vegas to empowerment programs in the Philippines and sustainability ventures in Malaysia, and many more. These initiatives have not only uplifted communities but also fostered valuable collaborations with local entities to magnify their impact.

Becoming a WGC Chapter President offers a multitude of benefits, including the opportunity to:

Lead impactful projects that resonate with your passions and community needs.

Network with a global community of leaders, influencers, and changemakers.

Receive recognition for your contributions to societal change and community improvement.

Gain access to resources, training, and support from the global WGC network.

Collaborate with local and international organizations to amplify your impact.

Global President Crystal White emphasized, "Stepping into the role of a WGC Chapter President is a chance to drive change, connect with an empowering network, and leave a lasting legacy. Our collective efforts demonstrate the remarkable achievements possible when we unite under a common goal of bettering the world."

WGC is searching for dynamic, dedicated individuals eager to drive their local chapters and collaborate with others to foster community well-being. Ideal candidates are motivated by a desire to effectuate positive change, equipped with strong leadership capabilities, and aligned with WGC's values of service and social progress.

"This is more than an invitation; it's an opportunity to join a worldwide movement of individuals dedicated to making a meaningful difference. As a WGC Chapter President, you'll not only impact your local community but also contribute to a global vision of a brighter, more equitable future for all," White added.

Interested individuals looking to make a global impact as a WGC Chapter President are encouraged to visit the WGC website to check them out and email their administrative office directly at [email protected]

About Women of Global Change

The Women of Global Change is a premier global network of leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers committed to serving communities and creating a positive global impact. Spanning numerous countries, WGC engages in humanitarian projects, educational initiatives, and collaborative partnerships to promote empowerment, sustainability, and social justice. Honored with five Presidential Service Awards, WGC continues to inspire action and change, celebrating unity and the power of collective efforts.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Frederick, JD, Women of Global Change, [email protected], www.womenofglobalchange.com

SOURCE Women of Global Change