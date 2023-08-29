Women of Global Change Singapore Unveils the HerVerse Workshops to Close the Gender Gap in Tech Advancement

"HerVerse workshops are a testament to the idea that knowledge and collaboration create a brighter future for girls and women in tech. It's about building connections, breaking barriers, and propelling women forward in a rapidly evolving digital landscape," Kenneth Choo, Singapore Chapter President. Tweet this

The cornerstone of this groundbreaking initiative is the HerVerse Workshops. More than mere workshops, these sessions are designed to empower the next generation of girls and women, equipping them with the essential skills to thrive in a digital landscape dominated by Web 3. Through interactive and immersive experiences, HerVerse Workshops aim to instill confidence, inspire curiosity, and provide a solid foundation in AR, VR, and related emerging technologies.

Mark your calendars for the first upcoming HerVerse Workshop, set to take place on September 2nd, 2023, at the BELLS International Plaza in Singapore. The event promises an enriching experience for participants of all ages, with a particular emphasis on fostering strong bonds between parents and their children through joint learning. Whether you're a tech enthusiast or someone looking to expand their horizons, this workshop offers something for everyone.

"At Women of Global Change, we believe that empowerment is the key to progress. Our mission is to provide women and girls with the tools they need to excel in the digital era. By fostering innovation and embracing emerging technologies, we are shaping a future where gender equality in the tech industry becomes a reality," says Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, WGC Founder.

"With the HerVerse Workshops, we're not just imparting technical skills; we're fostering a sense of empowerment and curiosity. Our workshops are a testament to the idea that knowledge and collaboration can create a brighter future for girls and women in tech. It's about building connections, breaking barriers, and propelling women forward in a rapidly evolving digital landscape," explains Kenneth Choo, Chapter President.

By attending or supporting these workshops, you're contributing to a global movement that seeks to empower women, close gender gaps, and redefine the technological landscape for generations to come.

The Women of Global Change Singapore Chapter's HerVerse Workshops in collaboration with Smobler are more than just events; they are a catalyst for a brighter, more inclusive future. Through innovation, education, and empowerment, these workshops stand as a testament to the unwavering dedication of individuals and organizations committed to shaping a world where every girl and woman can succeed in the technology-driven world.

Girls Who Code CEO Tarika Barrett's leadership in promoting girls' involvement in technology resonates deeply with Women of Global Change (WGC)'s mission to empower girls and women in emerging tech fields. Barrett's dedication to providing opportunities and resources for girls to excel in tech aligns perfectly with WGC's HerVerse Workshops campaign and WGC Singapore aspires to have a similar impact on the world as Girls Who Code.

Are you ready to embark on a journey of empowerment, innovation, and growth? Stay connected with Women of Global Change and the HerVerse Workshops to be a part of this transformative movement that's reshaping the future of technology. Check it out at http://www.womenofglobalchange.com/singapore

Elizabeth Frederick, Women of Global Change, 1-949-273-8788, [email protected], www.womenofglobalchange.com

