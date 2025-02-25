Women of Global Change Uganda Chapter Empowers Local Children with Clothing and Shoes

Together, we can change the trajectory of these children's lives. We can provide them with the education, resources, and support they need to thrive. By becoming a member of WGC, you are not just joining an organization—you are becoming part of a global movement of kindness, hope, and empowerment. Post this

The need for such contributions is clear. In Uganda, only about 40% of girls complete secondary education, and over 25% of girls between the ages of 15 and 19 have already experienced teen pregnancies—factors that often force them to drop out of school and miss out on opportunities for advancement. With WGC's ongoing support, children can now access the education they deserve, free from the worry of how to attend school or how to dress.

"We're not just giving clothing or shoes," said Becky Nakiwanuka, President of the WGC Uganda Chapter. "We're giving these children the tools to dream and the belief that they are worthy of a bright future. Every item donated, every pair of shoes sent, is a reminder that someone out there believes in them—believes that they can succeed, that they can break the cycle of poverty, and that they can rise above the obstacles in front of them."

WGC's deep commitment to global change has not gone unnoticed. The organization is a five-time recipient of the prestigious Presidential Service Award, a recognition of the heart-centered work that has touched thousands of lives around the world. With chapters spanning across the globe, WGC continues to make a lasting impact in the lives of women and children, offering them the hope, resources, and education they need to build a better future.

"WGC's mission is about love, service, and empowering those who are often overlooked," said Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, Founder of Women of Global Change. "The generosity of Richard Keller and the support from our chapters worldwide make all the difference in the lives of children who are just beginning their journey. We want every child to know they are not alone—they are loved, they are supported, and they are worthy of all the opportunities that come their way."

Richard Keller, CEO of Autoparts.com, shared his gratitude for being part of this life-changing work. "It's an honor to contribute to this mission," said Keller. "I believe that every child should have the chance to receive an education and to walk through life with dignity. Providing these children with the basic needs they deserve is the first step in opening doors for them and creating lasting change."

In addition to the support from Women of Global Change, Uganda has received help from numerous famous individuals dedicated to improving the lives of its citizens. Celebrities such as actress Anne Heche, musician Akon, and humanitarian Angelina Jolie have all played significant roles in raising awareness and providing resources for Uganda's most vulnerable communities. Their contributions focus on critical issues like education, health care, and women's rights, with a particular emphasis on empowering young girls and reducing the high rates of teen pregnancies. These influential figures continue to draw attention to the pressing need for humanitarian support in Uganda, making a lasting difference through both their advocacy and direct involvement.

WGC Uganda is not only about providing clothing and shoes; it's about teaching children the importance of self-care, hygiene, and health, all of which are essential to their well-being and success. These efforts are helping young people stay in school, avoid early pregnancies, and build strong, healthy futures.

However, the mission doesn't end here. Women of Global Change is urgently calling for donations to continue supporting the Uganda Chapter's efforts. Every dollar, every piece of clothing, and every pair of shoes helps move the mission forward. Additionally, WGC is excited to announce that membership is currently free, and the organization is actively seeking compassionate individuals who are passionate about helping others and creating community. This is an invitation for everyone to join in making a difference.

"We need your help," said Nakiwanuka. "Together, we can change the trajectory of these children's lives. We can provide them with the education, resources, and support they need to thrive. By becoming a member of WGC, you are not just joining an organization—you are becoming part of a global movement of kindness, hope, and empowerment. Together, we can make the world a better place for the next generation."

To contribute to the Uganda Chapter's mission, or to learn more about their ongoing efforts, please visit the WGC website or contact the organization directly.

Women of Global Change (WGC) is a global organization that empowers women and children through humanitarian work, education, and advocacy. With chapters throughout the world, WGC has earned multiple Presidential Service Awards for its ongoing contributions to social impact. WGC continues to focus on education, health, and gender equality, working to transform communities and provide a brighter future for all.

