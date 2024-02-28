Women of Global Change Uganda Chapter Launches Campaign to Provide Uniforms and School Supplies for Children

The Women of Global Change Uganda Chapter has launched a campaign to provide school uniforms and supplies to children in need, with each uniform costing around $40. Led by Chapter President Becky Nakiwanuka, this initiative aims to support educational programs and alleviate the financial burden on families, for whom uniforms are a significant expense and often passed down through generations. Founder Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt and Global President Crystal White emphasize the importance of education and the profound impact of providing uniforms on children's lives. The organization calls for donations to help equip children with the necessary resources to attend school, underlining WGC's commitment to education and empowerment. The Uganda Chapter's efforts reflect WGC's global mission to foster social change and development through practical support and community engagement.
KAMPALA, Uganda, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women of Global Change (WGC) Uganda Chapter, under the dedicated leadership of Chapter President Becky Nakiwanuka, announces an inspiring campaign aimed at providing essential school uniforms and supplies to children. With each uniform costing about $40, the initiative seeks to ease the burden on families, for whom a single uniform often serves multiple children over the years.
The Uganda Chapter has been at the forefront of facilitating educational programs and support in the region for several years. "Our commitment to education goes beyond mere advocacy. By providing uniforms and supplies, we are giving children the confidence and resources they need to attend school, which is a fundamental right," states Becky Nakiwanuka. The cost of uniforms can be a significant barrier to education in Uganda, and this initiative is a direct response to that challenge.
Founder of Women of Global Change, Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, emphasizes the global mission of the organization, "Empowering communities starts with the basic needs. Education is the cornerstone of development, and by providing these uniforms, we are investing in the future leaders of Uganda." The initiative is a testament to WGC's commitment to creating sustainable change and supporting education worldwide.
Global President of WGC, Crystal White, adds, "The simple act of providing a uniform can have profound effects on a child's life, offering them the dignity and opportunity to learn and grow. We call upon our global community to support this cause. Your donations can light up the paths of education for these children."
The Uganda Chapter's efforts highlight the tremendous difference that access to basic educational resources can make in the lives of families and communities. School uniforms, while a simple necessity, represent a significant step towards educational equity and empowerment.
Call to Action:
The Women of Global Change urges individuals, businesses, and partners to contribute to this vital cause. A donation of just $40 can provide a child with a uniform, directly impacting their ability to attend school and succeed. Contributions of any size can make a significant difference in the lives of these children and their families.
To donate and learn more about how you can support this initiative, please visit the WGC Uganda Chapter Page.
Together, we can ensure that every child in Uganda has the opportunity to attend school, dressed for success and ready to learn. Join us in making a change.
About Women of Global Change:
The Women of Global Change is an international, award-winning organization dedicated to social change and empowerment through humanitarian efforts, business education, and global community building. With chapters around the world, WGC has been recognized with five Presidential Service Awards for its impact and collaborative efforts nationally and internationally.
