Women of Global Change Uganda Chapter Launches Campaign to Provide Uniforms and School Supplies for Children

Founder of Women of Global Change, Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, emphasizes the global mission of the organization, "Empowering communities starts with the basic needs. Education is the cornerstone of development, and by providing these uniforms, we are investing in the future leaders of Uganda." The initiative is a testament to WGC's commitment to creating sustainable change and supporting education worldwide.

Global President of WGC, Crystal White, adds, "The simple act of providing a uniform can have profound effects on a child's life, offering them the dignity and opportunity to learn and grow. We call upon our global community to support this cause. Your donations can light up the paths of education for these children."

The Uganda Chapter's efforts highlight the tremendous difference that access to basic educational resources can make in the lives of families and communities. School uniforms, while a simple necessity, represent a significant step towards educational equity and empowerment.

Call to Action:

The Women of Global Change urges individuals, businesses, and partners to contribute to this vital cause. A donation of just $40 can provide a child with a uniform, directly impacting their ability to attend school and succeed. Contributions of any size can make a significant difference in the lives of these children and their families.

To donate and learn more about how you can support this initiative, please visit the WGC Uganda Chapter Page.

Together, we can ensure that every child in Uganda has the opportunity to attend school, dressed for success and ready to learn. Join us in making a change.

About Women of Global Change:

The Women of Global Change is an international, award-winning organization dedicated to social change and empowerment through humanitarian efforts, business education, and global community building. With chapters around the world, WGC has been recognized with five Presidential Service Awards for its impact and collaborative efforts nationally and internationally.

