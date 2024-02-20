Women of Global Change Welcomes New Global President, Crystal White

Women of Global Change (WGC), an internationally recognized organization known for its global community service and humanitarian efforts, proudly announces the appointment of Crystal White as its new Global President. White brings a vision of growth and innovative initiatives, aiming to expand WGC's mission of ensuring access to essential resources like clean water, food, healthcare, education, and income training for all. With a commitment to addressing the challenges and seizing the opportunities of 2024, White calls on the global community to join WGC in its endeavors.
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women of Global Change (WGC), an internationally acclaimed organization dedicated to positive global community service and humanitarian efforts, is excited to announce Crystal White as its new Global President. With a rich history of empowering communities and fostering change, WGC is poised for a new chapter of growth and impact under White's leadership.
Crystal White steps into her new role with a vision of expansion and innovation for the organization. "As I step into the leadership role of the President for Women of Global Change, I am filled with a profound and humbling sense of gratitude and responsibility," White stated. "2024 promises to be a transformative year for Women of Global Change. I am committed to steering our organization towards new horizons of success and growth, introducing innovative initiatives and global strategic enhancements."
Under White's guidance, WGC will continue to champion its core mission: ensuring access to essential resources such as clean water, food, healthcare, education, and income training for all individuals, irrespective of race, creed, religion, or circumstances. "The challenges are great, but the opportunities are even greater," White emphasized, calling on the global community to join hands in creating sustainable change.
Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, the founder of Women of Global Change, expressed her unwavering support for White's presidency, stating, "Crystal's vision for our future resonates deeply with the foundational principles of WGC. Her leadership is a beacon of hope and progress, guiding us toward fulfilling our mission on a global scale. I am confident that with Crystal at the helm, WGC will achieve unprecedented milestones."
Women of Global Change has been recognized for its impactful work through five Presidential Service Awards, highlighting its successful collaborations with other organizations both nationally and internationally. As the organization embarks on this exciting new phase, it reaffirms its commitment to making a significant difference in the lives of individuals and communities around the world.
About Women of Global Change
Women of Global Change is an international award-winning organization that operates at the intersection of commerce and service. It facilitates professional networking, business development, and humanitarian service, with a focus on positive social impact. WGC hosts a variety of projects and service initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for communities around the globe.
