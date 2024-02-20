Women of Global Change Welcomes New Global President, Crystal White

"Crystal's leadership is a beacon of hope and progress, guiding us toward fulfilling our mission on a global scale. I am confident that with Crystal at the helm, WGC will achieve unprecedented milestones." Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, WGC Founder Post this

Under White's guidance, WGC will continue to champion its core mission: ensuring access to essential resources such as clean water, food, healthcare, education, and income training for all individuals, irrespective of race, creed, religion, or circumstances. "The challenges are great, but the opportunities are even greater," White emphasized, calling on the global community to join hands in creating sustainable change.

Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, the founder of Women of Global Change, expressed her unwavering support for White's presidency, stating, "Crystal's vision for our future resonates deeply with the foundational principles of WGC. Her leadership is a beacon of hope and progress, guiding us toward fulfilling our mission on a global scale. I am confident that with Crystal at the helm, WGC will achieve unprecedented milestones."

Women of Global Change has been recognized for its impactful work through five Presidential Service Awards, highlighting its successful collaborations with other organizations both nationally and internationally. As the organization embarks on this exciting new phase, it reaffirms its commitment to making a significant difference in the lives of individuals and communities around the world.

About Women of Global Change

Women of Global Change is an international award-winning organization that operates at the intersection of commerce and service. It facilitates professional networking, business development, and humanitarian service, with a focus on positive social impact. WGC hosts a variety of projects and service initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for communities around the globe.

