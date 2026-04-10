A Nashville summit for women in leadership, health, and personal growth.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women of Impact Summit Returns to Nashville, Bringing Together Women at the Intersection of Leadership, Health, and Personal Growth

The Women of Impact Summit, founded by Nashville-based executive Courtney Nelson, will return on September 18, 2026, at Southall Farm & Inn for a one-day immersive experience designed to support women across every stage of life and leadership.

The summit brings together women from a range of industries for meaningful conversations around career growth, personal well-being, and the realities of navigating both. Through a thoughtfully curated experience, attendees will engage in discussions that reflect the evolving definition of success for modern women, one that integrates leadership, health, and community.

"The goal has always been to create a space where women feel both supported and challenged," said Nelson. "We're not separating career from well-being. We're acknowledging that both exist at the same time, and creating conversations that reflect that."

Since its launch, the Women of Impact Summit has quickly gained traction as a distinctive experience in the Nashville community, drawing over 200 attendees and earning a 4.8-star satisfaction rating in its most recent event. Attendees describe the summit as inspiring, grounding, and deeply connecting, highlighting its ability to bring together high-achieving women in an environment that feels both elevated and approachable.

The 2026 summit will continue to explore topics such as leadership, mental health, longevity, and the evolving expectations placed on women both professionally and personally. Designed to feel immersive rather than overwhelming, the experience encourages attendees to step away from their day-to-day responsibilities and reconnect with their goals, priorities, and each other.

In addition to general attendance, opportunities are currently available for brands and organizations interested in aligning with the Women of Impact community. A limited number of sponsorship packages remain open, offering partners the ability to engage with a highly intentional audience of professional and growth-minded women.

Applications are also open for the summit's women-owned marketplace, a curated space highlighting female-founded businesses and providing attendees with the opportunity to discover and support brands within the community.

For more information on the Women of Impact Summit, sponsorship opportunities, or marketplace participation, visit https://www.wearewomenofimpact.com/.

For media inquiries and speaking engagements, contact Women Entrepreneurs Inc. weinc.co | [email protected]

Media Contact

Courtney Nelson, Women of Impact, 1 770-856-1354, [email protected], https://www.wearewomenofimpact.com/

SOURCE Women of Impact