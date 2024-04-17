Women-owned None Other unveils new identity for the next era of video production

Independent creative agency Snowday relaunched today as None Other, signaling a new era of production prowess ushered in by their all-women leadership team.

When Deidre Schoo, Sara Stampone, and Sam Reichman took over the reins in 2023, they set off on a journey to clarify their vision for the company and approach to partnership.

"Defining who we are and how we work is really important to us and to our partners, so we spent the better part of this year doing just that," said head of production Deidre Schoo. "This next step is ultimately grounded in the respect we have for each other and the care we take with our clients and collaborators. It's personal."

Enter their new name: None Other. Rooted in the purest expression of the phrase, "none other than," the name centers on the ways in which collaborators relate to each other. And it's through that relational lens that the team at None Other assembles and manages diverse, on-point teams for all productions.

Levity meets clear, independent thinking in the new identity from designers Daniel Clark and Jenna Josepher, which embraces contrast, color, and bold editorial typography. The generative logo balances the highly considered nature of the work with the flexible mindset of the leadership team, framing the work itself through an ever-evolving lens.

"No one can develop a point of view in a vacuum," said Sam Reichman, ECD. "People, agencies, brands—we all need a sounding board we can trust, especially in film. There's so much nuance to navigate, just as there is in any worthwhile relationship."

Moreover, the new identity symbolizes the team's strength as a women-owned and -led production company. In an industry where only .1% of creative agencies are founded by women, None Other understands the importance of leading with true partnership.

About None Other:

None Other is a women-owned and -led production company, based in Brooklyn, NY and working with teams all over the world. We partner with brands that are ready to build long-term relationships with their audiences. Clients include the Doris Duke Foundation, Columbia University, and Google.

