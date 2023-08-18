Women Tech Council Announces 2023 Impact Award Recipient Dr. Susan R. Madsen

Honored for Legacy of Promoting and Supporting Women and Girls into STEM

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in tech, today announced that Susan R. Madsen will be honored as the recipient of the Impact Award at the 2023 Women Tech Awards, the premier awards program for women in technology with ties to Silicon Slopes. Through her work championing women and girls, especially her focus on helping pathway more women into STEM fields, Madsen has created a positive impact for women in technology throughout the economic pipeline.

"Dr. Madsen has spent her entire career working to promote women and girls. Her leadership on The Bolder Way Forward is accelerating progress for women and girls in all areas," said Cydni Tetro, president of WTC. "Her efforts have pushed meaningful programs and important progress for women in numerous critical areas, including women in technology."

Now in its sixteenth year, the Women Tech Awards has honored more than 250 technology-focused women. In doing so, the program has accelerated their individual careers and pathways, and elevated the irreplaceable impact of women throughout the technology sector. This platform has also helped inspire thousands of high school girls and other women to pursue STEM pathways and fields.

Madsen has spent decades working to strengthen the impact of girls and women in Utah and worldwide. She is currently the Karen Haight Huntsman Endowed Professor of Leadership in the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University, and the Founding Director of the Utah Women & Leadership project, where she is architecting the "A Bolder Way Forward" program. This initiative focuses on driving change across 18 key areas to champion Utah women and girls, including strengthening the interest and economic impact of women in STEM fields. She is also an author and principal of the 100 Companies Championing Women program that recognizes and highlights Utah companies that offer family-friendly and women-focused policies.

Madsen will be honored along with the Women Tech Award finalists, award recipients, and Rising Star award recipients on October 11, 2023, at an awards luncheon at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City. The 2023 awards will be presented by Clearlink, Domo, Entrata, GOEO, Health Catalyst, Pelion, Sorenson, Vivint and VMware.

Event Details:

Date: October 11, 2023

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location: Grand America Hotel

555 South Main Street

Salt Lake City, UT

Tables and tickets for the awards can be purchased at http://www.womentechcouncil.com.

About Women Tech Council:

Women Tech Council (WTC) is a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector through developing programs that propel the economic pipeline from high school K-12 to the C-suite. WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to more than 20,000 women and men working in technology to create business environments focused on inclusivity and high performance. Through this work, WTC propels women in technology careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse and entrepreneurial technology workforce. For more information on Women Tech Council, visit: http://www.womentechcouncil.com.

