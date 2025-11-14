Women We Admire Annouces Top 50 Women Leaders of Milwaukee for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Milwaukee for 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders of Milwaukee for 2025. Situated on the shores of Lake Michigan, Milwaukee is a city where enterprise and creativity intersect. Long recognized for its manufacturing heritage, it has expanded into strong sectors including finance, food and beverage, energy, and technology. The city's accessible business environment and skilled workforce continue to attract companies and talent alike. Beyond its economic vitality, Milwaukee is celebrated for its architectural character, diverse culture, and lively arts and festival scene.

Among this year's honorees is Amy Foss, Partner Business Development Manager for Networking Experiences at Cisco. Foss leads partner practice development to expand networking solutions and software revenue while driving partner profitability. Early in her career, she saw firsthand how technology can improve access, performance, and customer experience—a perspective that continues to guide her work today. She leverages data-driven insights to help partner sales teams identify new opportunities, strengthen pipelines, and build lasting relationships with partner leadership across regions.

We also recognize Jordan Kush, Director of Strategy Advancement and Chief of Staff for Enterprise Marketing at Humana, a leading U.S. health insurance and healthcare company. Kush is known for streamlining team operations and strengthening communication with external stakeholders. A creative professional with a talent for producing engaging content across multiple platforms, she manages complex projects with efficiency and focus. Under her leadership, team productivity has risen and audience reach has grown substantially.

Lastly, we congratulate Meredith Gannon, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at GE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology company. With over 15 years of experience in the healthtech industry, Gannon is dedicated to facilitating confident patient care and enhancing health outcomes through innovative medical devices, platforms, and digital solutions. Her goal is to drive growth and innovation for GE Healthcare and its clients while upholding the organization's values and vision. Her expertise lies in identifying market opportunities, crafting integrated value propositions, and developing and implementing omnichannel strategies.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Milwaukee for 2025.

Cheryl Carron (JLL), Meredith Gannon (GE Healthcare), Dr. Jaya Phookan, MD (Advocate Health), Holly Wood (NTT DATA), Allison Scardino (Dane Street), Jennifer Fahey (PricewaterhouseCoopers), Lindsay Hammerer (KPMG US), Debalina Mukhopadhyay (Molson Coors Beverage Company), Barbara LeDuc (Opportunities, Inc.), Christina Shannon (RWJBarnabas Health), Aliah Berman (TBWA\Worldwide), Mary Homan (CommonSpirit Health), Lashonda Hill (ABM Industries), Desiree Barbeyto (Kohl's), Marni King (USI Insurance Services), Aly Capp (Children's Wisconsin), Jennifer Tischer Dries (Valuation Research Corporation), Sara Nichols (Open Arms Free Clinic), Anne Jurenec (Froedtert & the Medical College of WI), Jamie Neumann (Brown & Brown), Joyce Cullen (Advocate Aurora Health), Jill Brown (Alvarez & Marsal), Jori Hartwig (City of Delafield), Jenna Kunde (Johnson Controls), Anne Bucher (Meta) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/11/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-milwaukee-for-2025/

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

