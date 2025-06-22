Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women Leaders in Business Consulting & Services for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Business Consulting & Services for 2025

NEW YORK, June 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Business Consulting & Services for 2025. Professionals in this field play an integral role in driving business success by helping organizations improve operations, streamline processes, and enhance performance across all levels. They are strategic advisors, expert communicators, and problem solvers who bring both empathy and precision to their work. By identifying opportunities for improvement and guiding implementation strategies, they support their clients in achieving stronger results, increased efficiency, and greater customer satisfaction.

This year's honorees feature Alana Widdess, who is a Senior Partner in Customer Experience Strategy and Transformation for CPG at Tata Consultancy Services, an IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization. Widdess drives digital, commercial, and customer experience transformation initiatives focused on unlocking revenue, elevating experiences, and operationalizing efficiency. Her work spans digital commerce ecosystems, AI-powered customer engagement, ERP modernization, and post-merger integration.

Recognized for her talent and vision, we also honor Annah Nelson-Feeney, the Director of Strategy Consulting at Salesforce. Nelson-Feeney is a business, operational, and technology strategist with extensive knowledge and experience in high-tech customer service environments. She combines strategy consulting with a deep delivery background to develop high-impact roadmaps for executives of industry-leading companies globally. As a delivery leader, Nelson-Feeney builds and maintains strong, interdisciplinary teams by successfully leading and inspiring them through tumultuous and strenuous times.

Also awarded is Pamela Powers, the Executive Managing Director and Defense Market Lead at Maximus, a management and consulting services company primarily serving state and local governments in the US. Powers is a distinguished leader and retired colonel with more than two decades of experience in both the military and corporate sectors. Her career spans roles in the Air Force, the US Department of Veterans Affairs, and consulting services leading federal transformation initiatives.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Rising Star Women Leaders in Business Consulting & Services for 2025.

Pamela Powers (Maximus), Elena Dayamba (Accenture), Duygu Basman (Alvarez & Marsal), Swati Patel (Clarkston Consulting), Bekki Leu (KPMG US), Laura Carlson (MGT Consulting Group), Marisa Zdroik (NTT DATA Services), Devin Collins (RSM US), Kaajal Singh (Guidehouse), Stephanie Fast (ADP), Destinee Thompson (Advantage Solutions), Maria Petrie (Booz Allen Hamilton), Nicole Eitzen (CGI), Elizabeth Corkery (CrossCountry Consulting), Kristi Lamar (Deloitte), Aafreen Rajani (FTI Consulting), Elizabeth Spurlock (McKesson), Katherine Desmond (McKinsey), Maddie Buttinger (Oak View Group), Kathrin Hashemi (KCIC), Sandra Rydz (Paradigm Consulting Group), Annah Nelson-Feeney (Salesforce), Alana Widdess (Tata Consultancy Service), Alanda Waller (Walmart) and Kathy Elmore (Willis Towers Watson), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/06/the-rising-star-women-leaders-in-business-consulting-services-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire