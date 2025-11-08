Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women Leaders in Communications for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Communications for 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Communications for 2025. The communications field is changing quickly, demanding clarity, credibility, and creativity from those who shape how organizations are seen and understood. The women recognized this year are already making their mark—crafting messages that build trust, strengthen engagement, and help institutions navigate an increasingly complex media industry. This year's awardees represent the very best of the profession, working for some of the most recognized companies and organizations in the world.

Among this year's honorees is Staci Busby, Division Senior Director of External Communications for Comcast's West Division. With more than 25 years in communications, Busby is known for her strategic insight, creativity, and ability to turn ideas into measurable results. She leads a cross-regional team that drives brand-building campaigns and shares Comcast's story across 13 states through coordinated traditional and digital media initiatives.

We also honor Gina Khan, Director of Communications for Cloud and AI at Microsoft. Khan helps brands connect with audiences through impactful and creative strategies. With more than 12 years of experience in communications, marketing, social media, and executive support, she is recognized as a creative storyteller and strong collaborator who thinks outside the box. She is committed to fostering inclusion at the heart of every strategy while maintaining a growth mindset and staying ahead of industry trends.

Lastly, we congratulate Elizabeth Whitehead, Senior Director of Communications at Kaiser Permanente. Whitehead is a strategic communications professional with proven expertise in managing crises, media relations, public relations, comprehensive marketing and communications initiatives, direct reports, and community-wide special events. Collaborative and action-oriented, she is skilled at establishing rapport and credibility with diverse groups, including executive leadership, physicians, business and community leaders, media, and the public.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Rising Star Women Leaders in Communications for 2025.

Leigh Lehman (GoFundMe), Courtney Morgan (Anheuser-Busch), Ciara Dalziel (North Strategic), Elizabeth Rothenberger (FTI Consulting), Jacklyn Kellick (Tanium), Julianne Rowe (Yelp), Grace Nasri (GoFundMe), Jennifer Girdish (If/When/How), Monique Soriano-Foreman (Burson), Valerie Reynolds (University of Chicago Laboratory Schools), Marianne Altadonna (MCS), Alexandra Dellario (Higg), Denise Rader (HCA Florida Healthcare), Gina Khan (Microsoft), Stephanie Aubin (Sodexo), Elizabeth Whitehead (Kaiser Permanente), Elizabeth Quenneville (Medline Industries, LP), Nicole Boudreau (GBH), Staci Busby (Comcast), Chloe Kerr (General Motors), Shanna Adamic (Oracle), Eleanor Lewis (Cargill), Sara Johnston (CBRE), Dawn Shields (Jabil), Megan Dolan (JLL) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/11/the-rising-star-women-leaders-in-communications-for-2025/

