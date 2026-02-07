Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women Leaders in Healthcare for 2026

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Healthcare for 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Healthcare for 2026. Healthcare depends on strong leadership as organizations respond to rising patient needs, workforce pressures, and rapid change across care delivery. The women recognized this year reflect a new generation of leaders whose responsibilities are expanding across clinical care, operations, and system improvement. They bring clinical insight and sound judgment to complex decisions, staying close to patient care while helping teams and organizations adapt.

Among this year's honorees is Rachael Pavlik, Director of Clinical Applications for Advocare, an independent, physician-owned, and governed medical organization. Pavlik has worked in healthcare for more than 15 years, joined Advocare in 2018, and moved into her current role through a focus on improving how patients and clinicians use technology. She emphasizes that the patient experience begins with access and usability—often through the technology a provider puts in front of patients and staff.

We also recognize Jovelyn Castellanos, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Public Affairs for Health Wildcatters, a mentor-driven seed accelerator and coworking space that supports entrepreneurs working to improve healthcare. Castellanos leads strategic initiatives and communications. She draws on her bilingual background and deep community engagement experience to build trust, strengthen outreach to underrepresented communities, and advance advocacy efforts connected to Health Wildcatters' work.

Lastly, we celebrate Stefanie Johnson, Director of Access to Care for the Defense Health Agency (DHA), the U.S. Department of Defense's integrated combat support agency. Johnson leads a 24-person team responsible for access-to-care policy development, business intelligence, and enterprise training. Her work supports 495 facilities serving 3.6 million patients and informs strategic decisions tied to the DHA's $11.6 billion annual budget. She also structured the first enterprise operating model and developed staffing frameworks across 38 specialties.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Rising Star Women Leaders in Healthcare for 2026.

Gentry Hunt (Northeast Georgia Health System), Diane Bohner (ChristianaCare), Kristina Hankins (Preferred Care at Home), Kimberly Waeger (Lee Health), Ashlee Edwards (10X Health System), Ashley Ackerman (Baptist Health System, KY & IN), Shaunda Grisby (Ochsner Lafayette General), Dayna Dixon (Montefiore Health System), Azita Pournaghmeh (Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Montgomery), Rachael Pavlik (Advocare), Jovelyn Castellanos (Health Wildcatters), Shannon Dilley (Callaway Young Cancer Center & Women's Health, Valley View), Irene Brennick (Los Robles Hospital), Sarah Monroe (MANN+HUMMEL), Stefanie Johnson (Defense Health Agency), Rachel Kaufmann (Carelon Behavioral Health), Alexandra Weiss Roeser (Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals), Maggie Zhang (Monogram Health), Lucy Hilgert (Brightstar Care Birmingham MI), Tanna Ellert (ProMedica), Keven Carney (Lifepoint Health), Rev Dr. Zorina Costello (Mount Sinai Health System), Nicole Gordon (Cencora), Lisa Akins (RWJBarnabas Health), Pat Stuart (Saskatchewan Health Authority) and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2026/02/the-rising-star-women-leaders-in-healthcare-for-2026/

