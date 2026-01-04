Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women Leaders in Human Resources for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Human Resources for 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Human Resources for 2025. HR leaders are increasingly responsible for work that sits at the center of organizational decision-making, from workforce planning and employee relations to restructuring, compliance, and change execution. They are often the point of translation between executive intent and operational reality, managing sensitive issues while keeping organizations functioning day to day. This year's honorees stand out for the scope of responsibility they already carry and for the trust placed in them as their roles continue to expand.

This year, we honor Jennifer Budveit, Senior Director and Global Head of Leadership Development at PVH Corp. Budveit brings more than 25 years of experience designing enterprise-wide leadership and capability strategies across global retail, luxury, healthcare, supply chain, and technology organizations. At PVH, she leads the company's first global leadership development strategy, shaping leaders across Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger for more than 26,000 employees worldwide. Her work includes launching PVH's enterprise digital learning hub and signature leadership programs that have delivered measurable results, including a 182% increase in skill confidence and a 93% ROI.

We also celebrate Christine (Meehan) Miller, Senior Director of Global Human Resources at IronCircle. Miller is a people-first HR executive recognized for building scalable talent and culture strategies that support growth in modern, distributed workforces. She has led high-volume hiring initiatives, recruiting hundreds of employees in compressed timelines while also delivering results in specialized, hard-to-fill roles. Known for her inclusive hiring practices and data-driven recruiting strategies, Miller has implemented programs, including veterans' hiring initiatives, that improved both recruitment and retention. Beyond her corporate role, she actively contributes to the HR profession through board leadership with Maryland SHRM and local SHRM chapters.

Finally, we congratulate Dorene Henley, Director of Learning Development and Operations at Dairy Farmers of America. Henley has been instrumental in transforming DFA into a learning organization by building enterprise-wide development programs that support employee growth, operational excellence, and continuous improvement. As leader of DFA's learning platform, DairyU, she oversees regulatory, compliance, professional, and leadership training while championing a culture where learning is embedded into everyday work. She is celebrated for her consultative leadership style, commitment to inclusive development, and ability to empower employees across a complex cooperative organization.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Rising Star Women Leaders in Human Resources for 2025.

Nicole Gilmore (MITRE), Jamie Downey (Beloit Health System), Dorene Henley (Dairy Farmers of America), Nicole Zellie Lann (Duquesne Light Company), Christine Miller (IronCircle), Tina Schmitt (Kennedy Krieger Institute), Amanda Blackwell (Merit Health), Jennifer Budveit (PVH), Hannah Patey (Mountaire Farms), Katie Coffey, MBA (TeamHealth), Kelly Bundalo (Anheuser-Busch), Katherine Whalen (Bon Secours Mercy Health), Valeria Stokes (City of Chicago), Betsy Wightman (PwC), Fernanda Anzek (Insperity), Shareen Nicholson (Compass Group USA), Katie Vahey (CVS Health), Tammy Bustin-Dupont (Omnicom Media Group), Keisha Clark (State of Louisiana), Betsey Cleveland (Cox Enterprises), Fannie Guilbeault (Gildan), Piper Mitchell (Duke University), Emily Blair (Community Health Systems), Alexandra Doll (RWJBarnabas Health), Robin Carter-Cooper (Danfoss Power Solutions), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2026/01/the-rising-star-women-leaders-in-human-resources-for-2025/

