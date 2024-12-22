Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women Leaders in Insurance for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Insurance for 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Insurance for 2024. In an industry that requires exceptional negotiation, conflict management, and communication skills, these women exemplify the adaptability, problem-solving abilities, and time management expertise necessary to thrive. With mentorship playing a pivotal role in their success, these rising stars are not only shaping their careers but also inspiring the next generation of insurance leaders.

Among this year's awardees is Laura Spadafora, Agency Initiatives Director for Farmers Insurance. A results-oriented leader with extensive experience in the insurance industry, Spadafora excels at driving strategic initiatives that fuel sales growth, premium profitability, and market expansion.

We also honor Jaime Gaudet, Market Director for Aflac. Gaudet has been a trailblazer in the insurance industry since joining Aflac in 2003. She started her career as an independent sales agent and has since risen to become one of the few female market directors in the United States for Aflac.

Lastly, we acknowledge Ashley Waldrup, Agency Director for Combined, a leading provider of supplemental accident, health, and life insurance products in North America. Waldrup is a seasoned professional with a strong track record of being a market force in the insurance industry, specializing in building a successful book of business.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Rising Star Women Leaders in Insurance for 2024.

Dawnmarie Black (Lloyd's Americas Region), Chantelle Respert (Allstate Insurance Company), Laura Spadafora (Farmers Insurance), Kirsten Knutson (Blue Cross of Idaho), Jaime Gaudet (Aflac), Ashley Waldrup (Combined Insurance A Chubb Company), Sarah Kac (Simply Business US), Karyn Sanem (Allianz Life), Lori Neisel (American Family Insurance), Chaka Nwasike (Arthur J. Gallagher), Yingying Kang (Assurant), Alison Miner (AssuredPartners), Evelyn Eury (Crum & Forster), Jenna Herr (Equity Residential), Amber Ro (GoHealth), Allison Barnett (Health Net), Kate Neely (Lockton), Tracey Ruffalo (Nationwide), Kayla Down (Premera Blue Cross), Nancy McMahon (Prudential), Anitha Subramani (Reinsurance Group of America), Amanda Bill (SCOR), Jen Bunker (The Hanover Insurance Group), Delaney Kennedy (USHEALTH Advisors), Christie Kyle (USI Insurance Services), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/12/the-rising-star-women-leaders-in-insurance-for-2024/

