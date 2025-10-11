Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women Leaders in Insurance for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Insurance for 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Insurance for 2025. Insurance continues to play a vital role in protecting individuals, businesses, and communities from risks that range from natural disasters to cyberattacks. As the industry evolves with new technologies and regulatory demands, a new generation of leaders is stepping forward. These rising stars are advancing fresh approaches, strengthening client relationships, and building the skills and perspectives that will guide the industry into its next chapter.

Among this year's awardees is Jaime Gaudet, Market Director at Aflac. She began her career with the company in 2003 and has since advanced into one of the few female market director roles at Aflac in the United States. Over more than two decades, Gaudet has overseen market operations and client strategy, ensuring that organizations receive solutions tailored to their needs. Her career reflects both professional achievement and a dedication to community involvement, drawing on her diverse background and experiences to mentor others and broaden opportunities within the industry.

We also honor Sarah Kac, Director of Insurer Relations at Simply Business. With 20 years in the property and casualty insurance sector, Kac has built her career around strengthening carrier partnerships and supporting the company's growth. She focuses on expanding access to insurance solutions for small businesses, working to ensure products are tailored to their specific needs. Her efforts foster collaboration across the industry and contribute to broader opportunities for small business owners.

Finally, we congratulate Laura Spadafora, Director of Life and Financial Services at Farmers Insurance. With extensive experience in the insurance industry, Spadafora leads strategic initiatives that support sales growth, premium profitability, and market expansion. She oversees the financial services agent program, focusing on identifying opportunities for improvement, implementing solutions, and strengthening operational outcomes to drive long-term success.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Rising Star Women Leaders in Insurance for 2025.

Vaishali Dubey (Florida Blue), Melissa Pelto (Liberty Mutual Insurance), Melissa Whiting (AAA-The Auto Club Group), Nicole Huber (Liberty Mutual Insurance), Liliana Karaus (Ethos Insurance), Valerie Cogley (Farmers Insurance), A. Chantelle Respert (Allstate), Dawnmarie Black (Amwins), Laura Spadafora (Farmers Insurance), Jaime Gaudet (Aflac), Kirsten Knutson (Blue Cross of Idaho), Sarah Kac (Simply Business), Jessica Reece (Colonial Life), Archana Mohan (Allianz Life), Christine Sager (Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield), Vi Yee (TE Connectivity), Elaine Karp (State Farm), Laura Nolan (Humana), Savannah Hebior (Zurich Cover-More), Tyenne Barwick (Allstate Insurance Company), Susan Forbes (Arthur J. Gallagher), Marcela Echeverria (Chubb), Erin Elam (AIG), Katelyn Makuh (Munich Re America Services), Yoko Masuda (Tokio Marine Group) and D'Andria Lindsey (Travelers).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/10/the-rising-star-women-leaders-in-insurance-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire