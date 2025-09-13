Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women Leaders in Investment Management for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Investment Management for 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Investment Management for 2025. Investment managers are leaders who can navigate market shifts, regulatory changes, and evolving portfolio strategies with skill and integrity. They are responsible for guiding individual and institutional investors, balancing risk, and creating long-term strategies that build financial security. This year's honorees bring strong backgrounds in economics, business, and finance, and are recognized for their ability to manage client relationships with professionalism and a commitment to ethical practice.

This year's honorees include Laina Draeger, Director of Global Equities and Responsible Investment of Los Angeles Capital Management (LACM), a global quantitative equity manager. Draeger works with clients worldwide to align portfolios with the firm's quantitative outlook. She also partners with the research team and co-CIOs on projects that distill portfolio insights and ensure optimal application of the model in investment strategies. In addition, she leads LACM's ESG initiatives, using criteria to improve returns, manage risk, and deliver customized solutions that meet diverse client objectives.

We also honor Nikki Mwanga, Director of Investments at Willis Towers Watson, a global advisory, broking, and solutions company. Mwanga leads a team that manages the onboarding of new client portfolios and complex transitions through the firm's delegated investment platform. She also oversees client and manager contracting in coordination with third parties and directs internal operations to ensure smooth implementation and asset transfers. Her background in pension plan sponsorship and corporate finance supports both the retention and growth of the firm's fiduciary institutional pension clients.

Finally, we congratulate Monica Huffer, Portfolio Director of Real Assets for the Texas Municipal Retirement System (TMRS), a voluntary, statewide retirement system with more than 940 participating cities. Huffer assists in the management of an approximately $8.5 billion portfolio of real estate, infrastructure, and natural resource investments on behalf of more than 250,000 Texans. Since joining TMRS, she has deployed over $2 billion of equity commitments into power generation and storage, natural gas, mining, cold storage, logistics, and waste management investments.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Rising Star Women Leaders in Investment Management for 2025.

Monica Huffer (Texas Municipal Retirement System), Andrea Roemhildt (Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Minnesota), Kathy Hahn (Casey Family Programs), Suchismita Nandi (Invesco), Helena Hasselmann (Stardust Equity), Julia Harper (RTW Investments LP), Ke Su (Rithm Capital), Anna Feagan (McCourt Global), Rebecca Saldarini (MFS Investment Management), Laina Draeger (Los Angeles Capital Management), Danielle Roberts (Empower), Jennifer Williams (J.P. Morgan Wealth Management), Lauren Kickham (Microsoft), Pamela Li (Wells Fargo), Andra Bratu (Bank of America Merrill Lynch), Catherine Turullols (Citi), Victoria Owens (CommonSpirit Health), Tu Tran (UBS), Corinne Blanchard (Deutsche Bank), Heather Oberschmid (3M), Katherine Simpkins (Fidelity Investments), Nancy Labbe (Emory University), Tina Rizzo (BNY), Nikki Mwanga (Willis Towers Watson), Arisa Jackson (S&P Global) and many others.

