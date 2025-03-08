Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women Leaders in Law for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Law for 2025

NEW YORK, March 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Law for 2025. These women exemplify the skills and qualities essential for success in the legal profession – strong communication, analytical thinking, and a service-oriented mindset. They are detail-oriented problem solvers who take initiative, balancing research expertise with the people skills needed to navigate complex legal matters.

Among this year's honorees is Deepika Bhayana, Senior Managing Legal Director of IP for Dell. Bhayana has a broad background in mergers and acquisitions, having participated in more than 10 buy-side transactions and a $2.1 billion divestiture. As a passionate global citizen, she is committed to giving back to both her community and her profession.

We also honor Beate Parra, Managing Director and Head of Legal for UniCredit Services. Parra manages the legal department of the U.S. branch of a European bank, overseeing a broad range of transactional, regulatory, and litigation matters across the Americas. She has extensive experience leading global teams in financial services and investment banking, and as a member of executive leadership teams, she advises senior management at the CEO and board level.

Lastly, we congratulate Erica Reed, Senior Litigation Director of HP. Reed is a former assistant United States attorney with over 15 years of experience in litigation, compliance, and investigations, specializing in commercial litigation and employment law. A member of the legal team at HP, Reed provides comprehensive legal counsel to business unit stakeholders on a wide range of global issues.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Rising Star Women Leaders in Law for 2025.

Deepika Bhayana (Dell), Shanna Dean (Yum! Brands), Rita Chadda (PwC Canada), Jennifer Roma (Cynosure), Katie Court (Epiq), Andrea Notestine (Polsinelli), Brigitte Tubbs-Jones (Metro Nashville Public Schools), Vanessa DeCourcy (Best Buy), Deirdre Cunnane (BNY Mellon), Lauren Frank (Booking Holdings), Anamika Samanta (CIBC), Gwendolyn Pulido (Cribl), Kristen Maiorino (Eli Lilly & Company), Keren Hart (Epiq), Lauren Wiseman (Fanatics Betting & Gaming), Iraima La Nuez (Fresh Del Monte), Erica Reed (HP), Ann Wilichowski (Medtronic), Sharon Glancz (NBCUniversal Media), Cynthia Sutherland (PepsiCo), Kenya Williams (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Christina Cerutti (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), Beate Parra (UniCredit Services), Janet Sullivan (White & Case), Blane Mall (Workday), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/03/the-rising-star-women-leaders-in-law-for-2025/

