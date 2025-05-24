Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women Leaders in Marketing for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Marketing for 2025

NEW YORK, May 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Marketing for 2025. These women are driving innovative, customer-focused strategies that fuel growth and brand loyalty across industries, including technology, cybersecurity, consumer goods, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and the nonprofit sector. As strategic marketing becomes increasingly central to business success, this group is leading high-impact campaigns, managing cross-functional teams, and using analytics to deliver measurable results.

Among this year's honorees is Phaedra Cucina, Recruitment Marketing Director for the U.S. and Canada at Intel. Over her 20-plus-year career, Cucina has gained specific expertise in brand strategy, retail marketing, product launch management, market research, brand architecture and naming, and social impact, including corporate social responsibility and DEI. Today, she focuses on talent attraction and employer branding.

We also honor Melissa Roels, Director of Marketing for Uniting Voices Chicago. Roels is a marketing leader who believes great ideas bloom when rooted in purpose, creativity, and community. With over a decade of experience, she crafts campaigns that inspire action, cultivate connection, and facilitate lasting impact.

Lastly, we congratulate Alexandra Hurtado, Director of Product Marketing of Anvilogic. As a sales engineer turned product marketer, Hurtado brings a mix of technical expertise and storytelling flair to the world of cybersecurity product marketing. She leads various product marketing initiatives at a trailblazing startup that is dominating the SIEM market.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Rising Star Women Leaders in Marketing for 2025.

Aliana Miller (Roblox), Alexandra (Alex) Hurtado (Anvilogic), Lianna Badran (American Parkinson's Disease Association), Michelle Snell (Circana), Janele Marek (Chesapeake Regional Healthcare), Erica Wiggins (George P. Johnson Experience Marketing), Makanaohaililani Waikiki (Purple Mai'a Foundation), Shira Re'em (LucidLink), Lindsey Williams (Walmart), Tami Iverson (Pacific Coast Producers), Melissa Roels (Uniting Voices Chicago), Kimberly Lachell (Globus Medical), Kimberly Saving (Accenture), Jennifer Rudy (Microsoft), Maria Lee (Flex), Carly Anderson (Cargill), Lina Tinsley (Mars), Jennie Zafft (Avison Young), Tamara Sinichkina (PepsiCo), April Jones (Ford Motor Credit Company), Diana Destin (Johnson & Johnson), Ashley Kelly (Meta), Carol Wentworth (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Lauren Calenda (Pfizer), and Leah Rice (Medtronic), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/05/the-rising-star-women-leaders-in-marketing-for-2025/

