Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women Leaders in Media for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Media for 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Media for 2025. This year's honorees are shaping how stories reach audiences—whether through independent film, global corporate communications, or high-impact journalism. Their work spans producing feature films, leading strategic messaging for some of the world's largest technology companies, and creating award-winning content that drives social change. Each is advancing the craft of storytelling in ways that inform, inspire, and connect people across industries and platforms.

This year's honorees include Jane Hare, Producer and Executive Producer for Film at Everon Media. Hare is an award-winning independent producer, director, and writer for film, video communications, corporate training, marketing, and multimedia, with more than 25 years of professional experience in broadcast, syndicated, and cable television, as well as corporate communications for Fortune 100 clients. Video storytelling is one of her specialties, whether through interview soundbites, on-camera presentations, traditional scripted voiceovers, character voices, or a graphics-based explainer approach.

We also honor Sakshi Chowdhri, Director of Internal Communications and Community and Enterprise Engineering for Meta. Chowdhri is a storyteller and marketing and communications professional with over 16 years of experience at leading global organizations, including Meta, Microsoft, Accenture, and McCann Erickson. Her experience spans industry verticals like technology, outsourcing, and retail. At Meta, she leads a team that drives strategic communications and employee experience programs, working directly with Meta's CIO to support the leadership team.

Lastly, we celebrate Sandra Maas, the Executive Film Director, Supporting California Schools VEBA, at Gallagher. Maas is an Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist, filmmaker, and champion for women's equality with decades of experience leading, connecting, and inspiring audiences. She leads a healthcare-focused production team that creates stories aimed at making a difference. She is the founding host of the Emmy Award-winning video series "Trailblazing Women" and a past president of the Women's Museum of California, where she has worked to amplify women's voices and advance the fight for equal pay.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Rising Star Women Leaders in Media for 2025.

Holly Fletcher (Vanderbilt University Medical Center), Ruth White-Cabbell (Starburst), Amber Hillner (NBC News), Stephanie Kondub (Verizon), Amy Honbo (Mediaocean), Amirah Cissé (NBCUniversal Media), Dayanita Ramesh (Stand Up America), Melanie Harrington (ACLU), Sarah Brooks (Apple), Sana Arain (Block), Carolyn Pilz (Chewy), Dianna Bruhn (EPAM), Jane Hare (Everon Media), Sakshi Chowdhri (Meta), Sandra Maas (Gallagher), Kristen Nomura (Google), Louise Turner (Meta), Kusuma Cherukuri (Microsoft), Sarah Barkley Porter (Nike), Carissa McCart (TELUS), Heather Kim (The Walt Disney Company), Dara Edwards (Thiel College Communications Department), Lindsay Marzocca (TikTok), Esmee Einerson (UBS Studios Americas) and Tonia Caruso (UPMC), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/08/the-rising-star-women-leaders-in-media-for-2025/

