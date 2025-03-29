Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women Leaders in Medicine for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Medicine for 2025

NEW YORK, March 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Medicine for 2025. Medicine is a constantly evolving field that demands innovation, integrity, and lifelong learning. These rising leaders embody these qualities, demonstrating humility, fairness, and a commitment to excellence in patient care and medical advancements. Beyond their clinical expertise, they serve as dedicated mentors, educating and guiding others while paving the way for future generations of healthcare professionals.

This year, we honor Lyn Nuse, Senior Medical Director at Atrium Health, where she oversees Children's Primary Care, Teen Health, Child Protection, and Virtual Services. Nuse provides support and guidance to pediatric practices and their medical directors to help achieve system-wide goals in quality, patient experience, staff engagement, access, and financial performance. She specializes in caring for patients from infancy through adolescence.

We also congratulate Amy Steinert, Director of Nursing at Providence, where she supports nurse managers across six inpatient units. Steinert has a strong track record of leading high-performing teams and focuses on hospital operations, emergency response management, and improving nursing structure and quality. Her work centers on enhancing the caregiver experience and advancing patient outcomes.

Finally, we honor Beth McQuiston, Medical Director of Global Neuroscience Research at Abbott. A board-certified neurologist and registered dietitian, McQuiston supports Abbott's diagnostics business by advancing research on neuroscience-related biomarkers for disease diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring. Her current work focuses on biomarkers related to traumatic brain injury, including concussions.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Rising Star Women Leaders in Medicine for 2025.

Lyn Nuse (Atrium Health), Dr. Sushma Nuthakki, MD MPH (Pediatrix Medical Group), Anna Stepnowski (Hackensack Meridian Health), Rachael Pavlik (Advocare), Edith Allen (United Healthcare), Christine Fechter (ChenMed), Amy Steinert (Providence), Maria Svetaz (Hennepin Healthcare), Seanna Grob (Irvine), Aditi Korlimarla (Ono Pharma US), Dr. Kristy Linder (Monogram Health), Amy Mullins (Optum), Melanie Mayhaw (HCA), Julia Drees (Kaiser Permanente), Beth McQuiston (Abbott), Amie Bedgood (Ascension), Rachel Tate (Novartis), Lissette Céspedes (Pfizer), Michele Dorfsman (UPMC), Danielle Shiller (AbbVie), Amina Moghul (Humana), Leila Hagshenas (Mount Sinai Health System), Alice Kazekjian (Hackensack Meridian Health), Julie Lanphere (Intermountain Healthcare), Lisa Melvin (Dignity Health), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/03/the-rising-star-women-leaders-in-medicine-for-2025/

