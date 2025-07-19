Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women Leaders in Non-Profit for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Non-Profit for 2025

NEW YORK, July 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Non-Profit for 2025. These emerging leaders represent the next generation of changemakers, advancing critical work across healthcare, education, social justice, and community development. The nonprofit sector plays a vital role in addressing urgent societal issues, advocating for underrepresented communities, and developing innovative solutions that improve lives. The women recognized on this year's list are building mission-driven organizations, inspiring teams with empathy and integrity, and expanding impact through strong partnerships and strategic leadership.

Among this year's honorees is Alicia Wallace, Director of Age Inclusive Marketing for the AARP. Wallace is a results-driven social impact marketing professional, an authentic and engaging motivational speaker, and a valued strategic thought partner. At the AARP, she leads efforts to change the way the world views aging and beauty. She combines her background in marketing and public health to lead a cross-functional team of content curators, policy advocates, and communications strategists in an effort to shift the way the nation views aging. Her contributions were critical to the success of a global campaign called #DisruptAging, which influenced how top brands portrayed aging and ushered in a wave of age-positive media around the world.

We also honor Ashley Schenk, Associate Director of Engagement and Team Development for The Hunger Project, a global organization that empowers women and communities to end hunger and poverty. Schenk has over 10 years of experience leading and collaborating with global cross-functional teams, donors, and corporate partners to advance the organizational mission and vision. Her key achievements include managing and executing strategic objectives, programs, and high-profile events, driving culture and brand equity, leading employee and volunteer programs, and receiving multiple awards and honors for her service and leadership.

Lastly, we celebrate Chelsea Walker, Director of Programs at Untold. Walker is a clinical social worker, certified clinical supervisor, and licensed therapist specializing in complex trauma, vicarious trauma, and traumatic stress. She collaborates with the East African programs team to implement long-term strategies and program innovations that support the healing and flourishing of men and women living with HIV, and she supports the training and up-skilling of Untold's lay counselors, leads cross-functional and transcultural teams, and ensures the effectiveness of Untold's task-shifted model for medical and mental health interventions.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Rising Star Women Leaders in Non-Profit for 2025.

Dr. Colleen F. Reaney (Cook County Sheriff's Office), Ashley Schenk (The Hunger Project), Daivee Patel (IEEE), Erin Cadwalader (Entomological Society of America), Alicia Wallace (AARP), Chelsea Walker (Untold), Anne Danhoffer (CARE), Rhea Kimble (CommonSpirit Health), Diana Szymczak (Providence), Yasmin Haque (UNICEF), Emily Starr (Boys Town Louisiana), Katie Webster (American Red Cross), Suzan Akin (YPO), Mona Davies (World Vision), Tasha Johnson (Large Youth Development Organization), Una Bilic (International Rescue Committee), Michelle Caldwell (Wake Forest Baptist Health), Hannah Odell (TED Conferences), VanAn Tranchi (City of Hope), Graesa Amdahl (St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (ALSAC), Karena Bierman (Rotary International), Carolyn Lang (Mercy Corps), Ro Morvant (American Cancer Society), Sherrie Beal (The Nature Conservancy) and Lisa Brown (Huron), and many others.

