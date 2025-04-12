Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women Leaders in Real Estate for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Real Estate for 2025

NEW YORK, April 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Real Estate for 2025. These emerging professionals are making meaningful contributions across the real estate industry, from managing expansive commercial portfolios to building strong client networks in competitive residential markets. As the industry continues to evolve with shifting economic conditions, new technologies, and changing expectations around space and value, these women are stepping up to drive performance, deliver results, and build trusted relationships. Their work reflects a strong command of the markets they serve, a commitment to service excellence, and a forward-thinking mindset that positions them for long-term impact.

Among this year's awardees is Laura Beebe, Account Director at JLL. She serves as the account director for Google Bay Area, overseeing a team of over 800 employees and managing a portfolio of 15 million square feet. She strives to anticipate her clients' needs and consistently delivers service that exceeds key performance indicators while staying within budget.

We also honor Vanessa Maggi, Director and Team Leader at Maggi Realty Group. With more than 18 years of experience in the South Florida real estate market, she brings deep local knowledge and a strategic approach to client service. Her marketing expertise has helped her build a strong reputation for delivering results in a competitive landscape.

Finally, we congratulate Georgia Ingalls, Sales Director at eXp Realty, the largest independent real estate company in the world. Ingalls works with mid-size companies to take control of their health benefits through cost containment, risk management, data-driven strategies, and an innovative benefits model. Her approach empowers companies, reduces expenses, and enhances employee well-being.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Rising Star Women Leaders in Real Estate for 2025.

Caroline Huo (Keller Williams Realty), Lauren Pace (Colliers International), Amy Harnish (The Annex Group), Sara Timmins (Next Step Realty), Holly Fuller (CBRE), Jennifer Sinclair Hankerson (DoorDash), Carla Buigues (The Agency RE), Sarina Accime (AIMCO), Desrene Walton (REBNY), Joanna Skiados (Colliers), Kallie Walker (Kane Realty), Michelle Lane (CBRE), Kelly Johnson (Cushman & Wakefield), Holly Jensen (CVS Health), Deana Moore (DaVita), Nicole Schook (Eagle Rock Properties), Lianne Pettit (Equity National Title & Closing), Janaki Stern (Fidelity Investments), Jocelina Benzmiller (JLL), Vanessa Maggi (Maggi Realty Group), Maggie Beckley (Providence), Nicole Gillikin (PwC), Darcy Miramontes (R&V Management), Kristy Hickson (Realty Trust Group), Heather Lambert (SVN | The Equity Group), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/04/the-rising-star-women-leaders-in-real-estate-for-2025/

