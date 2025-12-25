Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women Leaders in Software Development for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Software Development for 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Software Development for 2025. These honorees are professionals whose technical leadership is gaining broader influence within their organizations and the software development field. They contribute to engineering decisions, help set development priorities, and take on expanded leadership responsibilities while remaining closely involved in hands-on technical work. With strong foundations in computer science and technology, they work across a range of industries and applications. This year's rising stars are recognized for translating complex requirements into effective solutions and for the expanding impact they have within their organizations.

This year, we honor Ashwini Tantry, Director of Software Engineering for the Oracle Cloud at Oracle. Tantry brings 23 years of experience across productivity engineering, developer efficiency, tools development, software test engineering, business analysis, project management, stakeholder management, vendor management, risk management, and financial software services. Before Oracle, Tantry spent 10 years at Visa, last serving as a senior director.

We also celebrate Dena Hooker, Director of Software Delivery for McKesson, a global healthcare organization. Hooker brings more than a decade of experience managing technology teams and leading delivery efforts for enterprise systems. She oversees compliance-driven initiatives and software release processes across supply chain and distribution center applications, ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements such as DSCSA and SOX. Her work focuses on improving efficiency, quality, and risk management across large-scale technology programs.

Finally, we congratulate Shilpa Lawande, an Engineering Director at Meta. Lawande is an engineering leader and entrepreneur who enjoys building transformative products that customers love. Through her work with Meta's Facebook Core Data team, she builds and operates the data infrastructure that powers Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Oculus for more than three billion users. Previously, she helped build Vertica, an innovative analytics platform, from the first line of code.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Rising Star Women Leaders in Software Development for 2025.

Nicole Larkin (UnitedHealth Group), Valentina Keremidarska (Microsoft), Ashwini Tantry (Oracle), Cheryl Brooks (BAE Systems), Malathi Srinivasan (Cisco), Shilpa Lawande (Meta), Lauren Corron (Capital One), Dena Hooker (McKesson), Lavanya Kumaraguruparan (Visa), Sarah Glickfield (Copeland), Purva Jain (Veeva Systems), Jess Loeb (PlayStation), Swetha Nayak (Juniper), Shivangi Srivastava (Informatica), Ortal Gefen (Blu Yonder), Penny Simmons (Splunk), Raj Chopde (Yahoo), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/12/the-rising-star-women-leaders-in-software-development-for-2025/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire circulates its content to over 70,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire