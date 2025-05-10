Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women Leaders in Technology for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Technology for 2025

NEW YORK, May 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders in Technology for 2025. These emerging leaders are shaping the future of technology with a deep understanding of cutting-edge innovations and a passion for continuous learning. With a blend of technical expertise, creative problem-solving, and an instinct for building high-performing teams, they are poised to drive transformative change across industries such as cloud computing, cybersecurity, healthcare technology, fintech, and enterprise software.

This year, we honor Giselle Santos, Solutions Director at Exiger. Santos leads transformative initiatives across Latin America, focusing on deploying Exiger's innovative products, particularly Ion Channel and cybersecurity solutions. Through her work, she drives economic prosperity while safeguarding the integrity of global business operations. Her efforts play a crucial role in securing the digital infrastructure essential for sustainable development.

We also congratulate Melissa Kaplan, Managing Director of Technology, Media, and Telecommunications at Deloitte. Kaplan works with some of Deloitte's largest and most strategic technology clients, where she applies her experience and skills in leadership development, change management, and identifying the best resources within Deloitte's organization to address her clients' issues and professional service needs.

Finally, we recognize Chrisie Wendin, Editorial Director of Technology for PwC. As a leader on the integrated content team, Wendin drives content strategy and the execution of impactful thought leadership that propels digital and technology initiatives. She also leads cross-firm campaigns, shaping content that supports PwC's broader strategic priorities.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Rising Star Women Leaders in Technology for 2025.

Susie Kandzor (Microsoft), Elizabeth Benker (Alteryx), Giselle Santos (Exiger), Laura Poore (Landus), Carol Glennon (Walgreens Boots Alliance), Elycia Arendt (NMDP), Elise Hymes (Oracle), Patriz Regalado (Splunk, a Cisco company), Elise Groves (University of Washington Intercollegiate Athletics), Dina Baird (Vereigen Media), Rosie Bu (Walgreens Boots Alliance), Chrisie Wendin (PwC), Shruti Harish (Microsoft), Julie Netto (Wells Fargo), Lisa Crowder (Best Buy), Shail Tulugu (Abbott), Lauri Kash (Ascension), Phani Vadali (Intel), Kara Bell (Blue Cross NC), Yiting Liu (The University of Texas at Austin), Tara Houlden (Red Hat), Sri Pulla (Cloudflare), Cindy Montstream (Legrand North America), Amy Walker (Fastly), Melanie Carter Spohn (DRB), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2025/05/the-rising-star-women-leaders-in-technology-for-2025/

