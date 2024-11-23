Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women Leaders of Banking for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders of Banking for 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders of Banking for 2024. The banking sector, an ever-evolving industry with significant influence on the global economy, relies on adaptable, strategic leaders to navigate its complexities. As the industry adapts to technological advancements, regulatory changes, and shifting consumer needs, success requires not just resilience but also a keen ability to drive innovation and lead through transformation.

As determined leaders, this year's honorees are poised to lead banking into a new era. Among them is Chardai Johnson, Commercial Banking Director and Team Lead of BMO US, a leading North American bank. Johnson is an experienced banker and financial professional who provides strategies and solutions for middle-market companies with revenues exceeding $20 million.

We also honor Jessica Broughton, Director of Financial Institutions Coverage (FIC) at BNP Paribas, the European Union's leading bank and key player in international banking. Broughton's mandate within FIC is to help develop cohesive transversal coverage of complex institutions that include large, money center banks, their captive asset management arms, and midsize regional and foreign bank operations.

Finally, we congratulate Bharati Kolli, Director of the Data Management Office of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China's largest bank and the largest bank in the world. Kolli has worked with several Fortune 100 clients and built solutions benefitting growth and cost, savings and risk, and regulatory compliance via data foundations, intelligence, and analytics.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Rising Star Women Leaders of Banking for 2024.

Andrea Michelle Price (Nordea), Shamika Kulkarni (Rabobank), Christie Halbeisen (Teachers Federal Credit Union), Kelsey Manoogian (Ally), Ginger Melien (Bank of America), Stephanie Quezada (BMO Commercial Bank), Chardai Johnson (BMO US), Aimee Kenyon (Citizens), Lisa Featherngill (Comerica Bank), Bree Howard (CrossFirst Bank), Lauren Silberman (Deutsche Bank), Bèatrice Lamour (DZ BANK AG), Nicole Dowdell (Fifth Third Bank), Nikki Harrington (First Citizens Bank), Kelly Blackmon (Huntington National Bank), Bharati Kolli (Industrial & Commercial Bank of China), Morgan Lisk (KeyBank), Anne-Sophie Gug (Société Générale), Megan Lund (Standard Chartered Bank), Chandra Groh (TD), Marlene Murphy (US Bank), Christina Decker (UBS), Courtney Shudak (USAA), Tiffany Liu (Wells Fargo), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/11/21/the-rising-star-women-leaders-of-banking-for-2024/

