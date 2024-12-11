Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women Leaders of Communications for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders of Communications for 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders of Communications for 2024. These outstanding women represent the future of communications, a field critical to shaping how companies and organizations develop and distribute information. Excelling in market research, training, and fostering collaboration across departments, they consistently demonstrate creativity, organization, and critical thinking.

Among these rising stars is Courtney Morgan, the Strategic Communications Director for FTI Consulting. Morgan and her colleagues work alongside client teams, including executive, communications, and legal, to develop and execute communications strategies that ensure the client's messages are clear and consistent and reach the intended audiences.

We also celebrate the career of Mischa Dunton, the Group Director of Global Communications and Head of Walmart Global Tech Communications at Walmart. Dunton is a dynamic leader with extensive experience in shaping vision and strategy for both top global brands and fast-paced start-ups across a diverse range of industries, including education, entertainment, technology, 3D printing, and consumer packaged goods.

Finally, we honor the accomplishments of Pamela Baker-Masson, the Director of Communications at the Smithsonian's National Zoo. As a member of the senior leadership team, Baker-Masson acts as the communications liaison to central Smithsonian management, the Smithsonian Channel, and Smithsonian Enterprises, ensuring cohesive messaging and strategic alignment across all platforms.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Rising Star Women Leaders of Communications for 2024.

Sarah Myles (McDonald's), Carmen Segundo (IBM), Mischa Dunton (Walmart), Krista Sponsky (Deloitte Consulting), Courtney Morgan (FTI Consulting), Annie McCallum (Virginia Tech), Elizabeth Rothenberger (FTI Consulting), Julianne Rowe (Yelp), Sarah Tranelli (University at Buffalo), Pamela Baker-Masson (Smithsonian's National Zoo), Jacklyn Kellick (Saviynt), Leigh Lehman (GoFundMe), Hannah Rubin (E.L.F. BEAUTY), Laura Utecht (Mall of America), Micaeh Johnson (Chicago Bears), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/12/09/the-rising-star-women-leaders-of-communications-for-2024/

