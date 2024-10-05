Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women Leaders of Media for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders of Media for 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders of Media for 2024. These emerging leaders are making impactful strides in an industry that shapes public discourse and drives societal change. With their unique blend of empathy and authenticity, this year's awardees excel at connecting with audiences and using their creativity to drive innovation. Their contributions are essential in shaping a more inclusive and representative media landscape.

Among these leaders is Amirah Cissé, Director of Global Client Strategy at NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. Cissé applies her expertise to help build NBCU's cultural consultancy by developing culture-first thought leadership, supporting global ad sales initiatives, and developing category insights to boost revenue within global partnerships.

We also honor Christina Wong, Executive Director and Producer of Campus Content at Comcast, a global media and technology company. Wong played a key role in launching The Universal Sphere, a free, accessible attraction in the heart of Philadelphia that welcomes more than 1,000 visitors daily. She also oversees the management, acquisition, and development of new content for The Comcast Experience, one of the largest indoor LED video walls in the world.

Lastly, we celebrate Sylvie Frank, Editorial Director at The Walt Disney Company. Frank leads the acquisition strategy for Disney Hyperion, managing 50 titles annually and overseeing key talent programs.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Rising Star Women Leaders of Media for 2024.

Jennifer Polland (Amazon), Maryam Heller (Tata Consultancy Services), Priya Nagrani (Wipro), Christina Wong (Comcast), Sylvie Frank (The Walt Disney Company), Amirah Cissé (NBCUniversal), Smiley Stevens (Stetson), Elaine Montgomery (Meta), Tonia Caruso (UPMC), Gale Straub (Fidelity Investments), Julia Cameron (Publicis Groupe), Julianne Skrivan (Her Campus Media), Angela Pagliaro (Merck), Amy Honbo (Mediaocean), Annie Por (Spotter), Jessica Reyna (6AM City), Jeanie Starr (WJZ | CBS Baltimore), Dayanita Ramesh (Stand Up America), Jasmine Probst (Instagram), Raquenel Garcia (Charter Communications), Zinnia Sophia (VML), Annie Liao (ServiceNow), Sarah Armand (Audible), Sarah Elnawasrah (University of Southern California), Christine Scarce (Expedia Group), and many others.

