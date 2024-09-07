Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women Leaders of Non-Profit for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders of Non-Profit for 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women Leaders of Non-Profit for 2024. The nonprofit sector plays a vital role in advancing causes that enhance the lives of individuals, families, and entire communities. The women who dedicate their careers to nonprofit work are exceptional leaders, demonstrating key skills in communication, fundraising, strategic planning, and relationship-building. Through their unwavering dedication, they drive meaningful change and strengthen the very fabric of society.

Among this year's honorees is rising star Kelly Rodgers, Loyalty Director of Catalog Engagement for AARP. As an accomplished direct-response marketing professional, Rodgers utilizes her unique skills to reach a membership of nearly 38 million.

Next, we honor up-and-coming nonprofit executive Alexandra Klomparen. Devoting the majority of her career to the American Cancer Society, Klomparen serves the organization as a senior event support manager through her position as the Director of Enterprise Distinguished Events and Young Professionals.

Finally, we congratulate Haley Correll, Senior Director of Social Media Engagement for the American Red Cross. Leading social media strategy for one of the nation's largest humanitarian organizations, Correll uses her skills in marketing, fundraising, and team development while managing strategic social media governance across the organization.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Rising Star Women Leaders of Non-Profit for 2024.

Dawn Dougherty (CommonSpirit Health), Elaine Hudson (Boys & Girls Clubs of America), Kristin Ebanks (World Vision), Angelica Bravo (Goodwill Industries International), Mandy Santiago (Christiana Care Health System), April Calnin (CARE), Alicia Wallace, MPH (AARP), Chelsea Walker (Untold), Charity Drabik (Boy Scouts of America), Lisa Signorelli (Catholic Relief Services), Colleen Reaney (Pat Tillman Foundation), Kirsten Anderson (Mercy Corps), Dori Dinsmore (Rotary International), Dr. Erin Cadwalader (Entomological Society of America), Lorilee Levy (YPO), Suzanne Scott (Ohio Division of Forestry), Mauricia Baca (The Nature Conservancy), Kelly Rodgers (AARP), Kaye Oberhausen (Fred Hutch), Gladys Tetteh (JHPIEGO), Jennifer Leonardo (Education Development Center), Rachel Isely (Concern Worldwide), Meetu Kapur (Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation), Sarah Loghin (FORVIS Mazars US), Jana French (Crisis Text Line), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/09/05/the-rising-star-women-leaders-of-non-profit-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire