Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women of Business Consulting & Services for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women of Business Consulting and Services for 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women of Business Consulting and Services for 2024. Whether managing a small enterprise with a lean but committed team or a multi-billion dollar global corporation, organizations of all sizes can benefit from effective consulting services. From human resources to IT, marketing to financial advising, these professionals are experts in their fields, equipped with the experience and knowledge to guide founders, executives, boards, and employees to reach their maximum growth and revenue potential.

We first acknowledge the accomplishments of financial expert Karla Bednar, Managing Director of Accenture's Financial Services practice. Bednar has over 20 years of experience in delivering enterprise and strategic transformations, leading inclusive and diverse teams, and driving digital and business optimizations.

Next, we congratulate Devin Collins, a Director in RSM's Strategy and Management Consulting practice. Collins serves as the Associate Center of Excellence leader for all strategy and management consulting interns and associates at RSM, overseeing the training, onboarding, staffing, engagement, and performance of approximately 80 entry-level individuals.

Additionally, we highlight Madhu Raetsepe, Director Consulting Expert at CGI, a leading global IT and business consulting services firm. Raetsepe brings two decades of specialized experience to the role, with expertise in all the stages of the system development life-cycle. In her role, she focuses on maximizing client profitability, improving customer experience, increasing productivity, and reducing operational costs.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Rising Star Women of Business Consulting and Services for 2024.

Tori Weeks (Prudential Financial), Karen Satchell (The Johns Hopkins University), Karla Bednar (Accenture), Rebecca Bayles (Deloitte Digital), Elena Dayamba (Accenture), Roma Sharma (Cognizant), Maggie Adams (PwC), Kimberly Houston (KPMG), Tamara Dicaprio (Microsoft), Madhu Raetsep (CGI), Michelle Hoysick (AECOM), Carley Johnston (EPAM), Bekki Leu (KPMG US), Denise Pallavajjala (WTW), Becca Kuusinen (McKinsey & Company), Kristy Ellmer (Boston Consulting Group), Marisa Zdroik (NTT DATA Americas), Sayli Kulkarni (Publicis Sapient), Tracey Cargile (Gartner), Devin Collins (RSM US), Catherine Koverola (University of Pittsburgh), Nadya Barnes (Guidehouse), Duygu Basman (Alvarez & Marsal), Christa Babcock (Accenture Song), Swati Patel (Clarkston Consulting), Laura Carlson (MGT Consulting Group), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/07/31/the-rising-star-women-of-business-consulting-services-for-2024/

