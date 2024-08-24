Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women of Education for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women of Education for 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women of Education for 2024. These influential leaders in educational leadership are dedicated to guiding and shaping the experiences of students, faculty, and staff. Through their commitment to creating innovative, inclusive environments, they ensure that everyone has the opportunity to thrive. This year's honorees are not only focused on the continuous improvement of their departments and programs, but also share a common goal of fostering academic excellence and creating equitable opportunities for all.

First we congratulate Marta Korytkowska, Director of Educational Technology and Strategy at Mount Sinai Health System. With a deep commitment to translating complex scientific research into accessible content for inter-professional and patient education, Korytkowska brings over eight years of specialized experience in clinical practice, research, and education.

We also honor Gina Antoniello, Academic Director of Undergraduate Programs and Clinical Assistant Professor in Sports Management at NYU. With over a decade of experience as a sports communications executive, Antoniello joined NYU as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Sports Management and last served as Head of Communications for the XFL's New York Guardians.

Finally, we recognize the impressive career trajectory of Jennifer Chan. Starting as an elementary school teacher, Chan went on to become a Training Systems and Operations Lead at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. She now serves as the Associate Director and Career Strategist at the Marshall School of Business in Graduate Career Services at USC.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Rising Star Women of Education for 2024.

Karen Chapple (University of Toronto), Chelsea Miller (Walmart), Nicole Wong (PwC), Genie Kim (University of California), Marie Eve Poirier-Harris (American Airlines), Jennifer Adams (The Johns Hopkins University), Gina Antoniello (NYU School of Professional Studies, Preston Robert Tisch Institute for Global Sport), Heather McCullough (University of North Carolina System), Danell Stengem (Providence), Laura Schram (Rackham Graduate School, University of Michigan), Dr. Giti Javidi (University of South Florida), Jennifer Chan (University of Southern California), Noell Bernard-Kingsley (University of Washington), Lorena Duran (USC Viterbi School of Engineering), Jodi Collova (University of California, Berkeley - School of Law), Amander Clark, PhD (UCLA), Lerah Sutton (University of Florida), Catalina Cayetano (Arizona State University), Julie Johnson (The Ohio State University), Melissa Ellegood (University of Virginia), Alicia Holder (W. P. Carey School of Business, Arizona State University), Cindy Brantmeier (Washington University in St. Louis), Janet Daniels (Harvard University), Lindsay Hayes (NYU Tandon School of Engineering), Kim Koenigsberger (University of California San Francisco), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/08/22/the-rising-star-women-of-education-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire