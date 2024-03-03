Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women of Finance for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women of Finance for 2024

NEW YORK, March 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women of Finance for 2024. The women leaders of finance hold a variety of positions across industries. Many honorees work within the financial services sector, including banking, investing, real estate, and insurance. Others lead the financial strategies for top companies in a variety of industries, like technology, renewable energy, and manufacturing.

While research shows that nearly 50% of roles in the finance sector are occupied by women, a mere 15% of those roles are at the executive level. This makes it all the more important to celebrate the women who rise to the top of their field as financial leaders.

We acknowledge the accomplished career of Myriam Nassif, the Senior Director of Financial Analysis at DIRECTV, where she oversees $20 billion in payments annually while leading a team of exceptional finance professionals.

Another recipient, Crystal Acosta, is a finance leader for an equally well-known company – Capital One. As the Senior Director of Fraud Intelligence for one of the largest issuers of Visa and Mastercard credit cards in the US, Acosta pulls from her previous experience as a research physician for the Naval Research Laboratory to defend customers against fraud across customer management stages.

Honoree Cameron Frantz works at the intersection of technology and finance as the Director of Finance at Microsoft. Cameron leads the team responsible for data center and network infrastructure and maximizes the efficiency of data center capacity.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Rising Star Women of Finance for 2024.

Diana Lie (EY), Amelie Dubois (Citi), Beth Bailey (The Coca-Cola Company), Niri Gowd (Lucid Motors), Anna Peterson (JPMorgan Chase), Kerry White (Citi), Jessica Fye (J.P. Morgan), Cameron Frantz (Microsoft), Joann Taylor (Comcast), Yang Liu (Fluence), Erin Haglund (JLL), Jennifer Reyes (Marsh McLennan), Anne Simpson (Franklin Resources Inc. also known as Franklin Templeton), Leslie Lauer (RBC Wealth Management), Sarah Downey (Lockton), Katie Hughes (Adobe), Myriam Nassif (DIRECTV), Brandi Hydleburg (Northwestern Mutual), Heather Richardson (UnityPoint Health), Sarah Toney (Publicis Sapient), Maryanne Starosa (Healthfirst), Barbara Germaine Whitehorn-Elser (City of San Bernardino), Michelle Zhang (Crewcial Partners), Veronica Reed (DJM Financial), Christina Tran (Contender Development, Inc.), and many others.

