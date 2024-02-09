Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women of Healthcare for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women of Healthcare for 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women of Healthcare for 2024. The healthcare industry is made up of several sub-sectors, including preventative care, rehabilitation, emergency services, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and many more. Each of these areas has the same goal – to provide the highest quality services to patients in need.

Women make up nearly 70% of the global health workforce, providing services to about five billion people across the world. So when it's time to tap the next rising star, there is plenty of talent to choose from amongst the women in healthcare.

An excellent example of that talent is awardee Sarah Ohlinger, the Director of Patient and Customer Experience at Northwell Health. Ohlinger puts her advanced education and practical knowledge to good use, focusing on enhanced patient care, improved operational efficiency, and a family-centered approach to medicine for New York State's largest healthcare provider and private employer.

In the academic realm, we recognize the amazing work of Maryanna Klatt, the Director of the Center for Integrative Health and a professor in the College of Medicine at Ohio State University. Her evidence-based integrative medicine combines mindfulness meditation, yoga, and breathwork to significantly reduce stress for at-risk populations, which Klatt has shown to also provide annual cost savings in healthcare of $4,000 per individual for up to five years after her program.

Finally, we acknowledge the fine work of honoree Toyin Lawal, the Director of Ambulatory Care Nursing for UCLA Health. Lawal not only serves her community through her professional role, but also as an avid and enthusiastic volunteer, caring for vulnerable populations, people with special abilities, people experiencing housing insecurities, and women and children affected by domestic violence, as well as her work with the Legacy Voice Widows project, a part of her mission with the United Nations Economic Social Council, which she has grown to 3,000 members.

Toyin Lawal (UCLA Health), Karleen Giannitrapani (US Department of Veterans Affairs), Aviva Zupancic (IQVIA), Ashley Ackerman (Baptist Health System Kentucky and Indiana ), Angela Fielding (Humana), Maryanna Klatt (The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center), Shaunda Grisby (Ochsner Lafayette General), Deedra Geniesse (Stanford Health Care), Alicia Rasmussen (South Pacific Rehabilitation), Daniela Januario (AbbVie), Heather Sojourner (WellBe Senior Medical), Ashlee Edwards (10X Health System), Victoria Cordova (Banner Health), Maren Fragala (Quest Diagnostics), Patricia Lavin (NYU Langone Health), Karen Owens (STERIS), Dr. Amy Waterman, Ph.D. (Houston Methodist), Kate Zhong (CNS Innovations LLC), Jennifer Thackray (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center), and may others.

