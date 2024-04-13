Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women of Law for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women of Law for 2024

NEW YORK, April 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women of Law for 2024. Every company, organization, and institution needs highly skilled and well-educated law practitioners in their corner and more likely, on their staff. Most C-suite executives, while talented in their chosen fields, don't understand the intricacies and complex details that make up the US justice system.

The rising star women of law are lending their legal expertise to some of the most well-known brands and companies in the world.

We acknowledge the exceptional career of Catherine Harris, the Director of Legal Technology Transactions for FedEx, the global leader in express transportation.

Next, we honor Kristen Jones, a leader in the food service industry, as well as a DEI champion. Jones serves as the Director of Legal Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and as Senior Counsel for McDonald's, the well-known fast food franchise with over 37K locations in 100 countries.

Finally, we celebrate the achievements of honoree Annabelle Danielvarda, a Legal Director at Google who also heads the Trademark team. With previous roles at Apple and serving the District Court for the Northern District of California, Danielvarda brings a wealth of experience to her role with the tech giant.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Rising Star Women of Law for 2024.

Brigitte Tubbs-Jones (Metro Nashville Public Schools), Sarah Flanagan (Intel), Andrea Notestine (Polsinelli), Catherine Harris (FedEx), Rebecca Ausprung (US Army Legal Services Agency), Katie Passaretti (Pwc), Kristen Jones (McDonald's), Berta Matos (PepsiCo), Annabelle Danielvarda (Google), Heather Howard (KPMG), Jennifer Roma (Cynosure), Asmita Sawant (Wipro), Jessica Shaw (Publix Super Markets), Melissa Lang (Brookfield Asset Management), Courtney Roach (BNP Paribas), Marissa Greenberg (The Walt Disney Company), Katie Court (Epiq), Maryann Overath (Dell Technologies), Betsy Valliant (Tiktok), Barbra Diallo (CBRE), Kimya Hoffmann (Meta), Christie Falco (AB InBev), Jennifer Busalacchi (JLL), Brooke Kamp (Johnson Controls), Christina Mooney (Medtronic), and Madeline Zuckerman (The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/04/10/the-rising-star-women-of-law-for-2024/

