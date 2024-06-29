Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women of Marketing for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women of Marketing for 2024

NEW YORK, June 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women of Marketing for 2024. In North America, women occupy six out of 10 marketing positions, dominating the field at all levels. Plus, over half of Chief Marketing Officer roles at companies and organizations are held by a woman. With so many talented professionals, these rising stars come from a wide variety of backgrounds, with the skills and talents needed to flourish in each marketing specialization.

Congratulations to Jennah Es-Sudan, the Director of Marketing and Business Development of Aegon, an integrated, diversified, international financial services group. Armed with a Doctoral degree in Business Administration and Management, Es-Sudan has decades of experience as a marketing leader.

We also honor the career of service-oriented leader, Meg Butler. She is the Lead Director of Partnership Marketing at Boys & Girls Clubs of America, where her strong background in marketing, communications, and journalism guides her performance at this youth development organization.

In the healthcare sector, awardee Savannah Sullivan is the Market Director of Marketing and Communications of Lifepoint Health, a leading healthcare provider. Sullivan is a seasoned marketing and communications executive with 16 years of experience, spanning branding, consumer insights, B2B and B2C campaigns, and social media.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Rising Star Women of Marketing for 2024.

Tracy Ruvolo (Fresenius Kabi USA), Rachel Molina (Empower), Marie-Elana Leone (Aptar), Katherine Senseney (FIS), Meg Butler (Boys & Girls Clubs of America), Tasha Dean (Miami University), Silvia Valderrama (Shiseido), Funbi Ibe (Cox Automotive Inc.), Tammy Black (Trellix), Christina Zdanowski-Pattison (Highmark Health), Dana Shank (Kellanova), Simran Tayal (Tavant), Savannah Sullivan (Lifepoint Health), Ann Georgesen (IntouchCX), Cari Lawes (Southern Utah University), Tracy Borkowski (Beth Israel Lahey Health), Erin Haas (Day & Zimmermann), Cathy Hoffman Logan (Rentokil North America), Carla Ferrario (Kao Corporation), Holly Bolinder (Blue Cross of Idaho), Rhyan Kelly (Hearst Magazines), Christie Wakefield (Pacific Office Automation), Erica Tse (Hadassah), Erica Spatz (Bemis Manufacturing Company), and Lindsey Cox Nelson (Organic Valley).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/06/27/the-rising-star-women-of-marketing-for-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire