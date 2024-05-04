Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women of Medicine for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women of Medicine for 2024

NEW YORK, May 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women of Medicine for 2024. The women leaders of medicine are top-notch doctors and healthcare practitioners, dedicated to providing quality patient care in their respective specialties. But many of these rising stars are so much more than that. They are leading the charge in clinical services, community-focused healthcare, holistic medicine, and administrative and executive leadership.

This year's honorees include Carmina Lu, the Clinical Director of Immediate Care for UCLA Health, one of the most comprehensive and advanced healthcare systems in the world. To prepare for a career in medicine, Lu earned dual Master's degrees in Healthcare Administration and Public Administration.

Another recipient is the Clinical Director for the US Department of Veterans Affairs, Prachi Garodia. In this role, Garodia focuses on integrating traditional medical practices with holistic health and lifestyle medicine to provide the best care possible.

Finally, we celebrate the career of a healthcare and technology leader, Amy McDonough. As the Managing Director for Google Health, McDonough leads the Strategic Health Solutions team. Her team is committed to helping everyone, everywhere be healthier through products and services that connect and bring meaning to health information.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Rising Star Women of Medicine for 2024.

Shoshana Zheng (Anniston Army Depot), Maria Lanzi (Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center), Michelle Alexander (Abbott), Dao Le (Novartis), Genesis Bojorquez (BrightStar Care), Lotte Dyrbye (Mayo Clinic), Elizabeth Juneman (Banner Health), Maria Svetaz (Hennepin Healthcare), Karen Franklin (St. Elizabeth's Medical Center), Ayrenne Adams (Galileo), Seanna Grob, MD, MAS (UCSF Health), Luti Kashimawo (Ochsner Health System), Edith Allen (UnitedHealthcare), Deb Houry (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention), Dr. Aditi Korlimarla (Ono Pharma USA), Alma Harb (UC San Diego Health), Janine Overcash (The Ohio State University), Christine Fechter (ChenMed), Preeti Pancholi (The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center), Ellen McKeown (Michigan Medicine), Jill Donofrio (HealthPartners), Dion Metzger (Talkspace), Hayat Mousa (University of Pennsylvania), Katlyn Burr (Nemours), and Rebecca Berman (University of California, San Francisco).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/05/02/the-rising-star-women-of-medicine-for-2024/

