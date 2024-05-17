Women We Admire Announces Rising Star Women of Real Estate for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women of Real Estate for 2024

NEW YORK, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Rising Star Women of Real Estate for 2024. Within the field of real estate is a multitude of opportunities for talented, skilled, and driven professionals to truly shine. In addition to serving as an independent agent, rising real estate leaders come from a wide variety of career backgrounds, including technology, property management, compliance, sales, marketing, administration, and law.

This year's honorees feature Kristen Graham, the Associate Director of Network Real Estate and Engineering at Verizon. Graham is a results-driven leader, directing complex projects and driving sales for one of the largest communication technology companies in the world.

Also among this year's honorees is Melissa Dalton, the Senior Director of Portfolio Services at CBRE. With extensive experience in acquisitions, dispositions, and mergers, Dalton is an asset to the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm

Finally, we celebrate a real estate leader with a true entrepreneurial spirit, Vanessa Maggi. As the Director and Team Leader of Maggi Realty Group, Maggi markets her luxury listings globally on over 900 high-traffic websites, translated into 19 languages.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Rising Star Women of Real Estate for 2024.

Nicole Gillikin (PricewaterhouseCoopers), Abby Alford (CBRE), Jaclyn Chakonis (SEG Realty Keller Williams), Kymber Lovett-Menkiti (Keller Williams Capital Properties), Kathrin Rein (Keller Williams Realty), Kady Gundlach (JLL), Jennifer Fraser (Greystar), Leah Lail (Coldwell Banker), Cindy Nixon (eXp Realty), Tracy Adcock (Jacobs), Amy Harnish (The Annex Group), Joyce McGlone (Baylor Scott & White Healthcare), Melissa Dalton (CBRE), Melina Duggal (Duggal Real Estate Advisors, LLC), Deana Moore (DAVITA), Donna Goss (The Ohio State University), Liz Jones (Compass), Sobia Saghir (Burlington Stores, Inc.), Kari Frazier (BlackRock), Jessica Butterworth (Range Commercial Partners), Robin Mackin (FirstService Residential), Lisa Browning (CBRE Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) EMEA), Vicki Leiknes (GoTo Foods), Lana Bell (Douglas Elliman Real Estate), Norma-Jean Callahan (The Residences at Shell Bay), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/05/15/the-rising-star-women-of-real-estate-for-2024/

